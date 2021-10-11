Rio on the international cocaine route: in 20 months, police seized 10.5 tons in state ports

RIO – The facility offered by Rio traffickers to store and assist the maritime shipment of drugs for export, the migration of cargo theft gangs from the city to international traffic and the intensification of inspections at the Port of Santos, in São Paulo — the biggest from Brazil and, until a few years ago, the site of the biggest cocaine seizures, among all the docks in the country — turned Rio de Janeiro into the main route to export cocaine hydrochloride (the purest and most valuable form of the drug) to the United States and European countries. A survey carried out by GLOBO reveals that, in just the last 20 months, between February 2020 and October 5 this year, the police seized 10.5 tons of the narcotic that would be exported from the Port of Rio.

In all cases, the drug came from countries such as Colombia, Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru, where a kilo of cocaine costs around a thousand dollars (about R$ 5,500). The growing interest of drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro attracted the attention of the police.

Record:PF seizes 5 tons of cocaine in containers at the Port of Rio, the biggest seizure of the drug in the state

Investigations by the Federal Police and the Police Stations for the Repression of Narcotics (DRE) and theft and theft of cargo (DRFC) of the Civil Police of Rio reveal that bandits from Maré have been storing cocaine hydrochloride for international traffickers until the drug is shipped in containers of ships, anchored in the Port of Rio, bound for Europe and Africa. According to the police, on average, the narcotic (the price of which in Europe reaches 40,000 euros a kilo, something around R$ 255,000) is hidden in communities for periods ranging from two to five days. In exchange, according to the police, drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro receive rent for the territory at rates stipulated in dollars.



Investigators arrived at the shipment after an anonymous tip. Now, agents are looking to find out who owns the drug shipment. About five tons of cocaine would pass through Mozambique, Africa, and the final destination would be Spain. Credit: Federal Police / disclosure

— Traffickers of a criminal faction are leasing the territory, mainly from communities that border the Port of Rio, to store the drug until it is packed in ship containers. We already know, for example, that drug dealer Rodrigo da Silva Caetano, Motoboy, from Nova Holanda, charges US$ 100 per kilo to store the material until it is shipped — says delegate Marcus Amim, from DRE.

Operation Aegis:Federal Highway Police seize 420 kilos of cocaine in two actions on the Presidente Dutra Highway

profitable business

An investigation by the DRFC reveals that part of the Maré gang, specialized in theft of cargo and deposits from electronics distribution centers, took advantage of contacts made at the Port of Itaguaí (where they got information about the destination of cargo) to change and enter the new and profitable business.

— Gangs that originally engaged in cargo theft have migrated their criminal activities to the export of cocaine, due to the high added value with the drug in the international market, explains delegate Vinícius Domingos, from the DRFC, who is conducting an investigation into the activities of the criminals.

In the neighborhood: ‘We would never imagine a patient like this being our neighbor,’ says mother of victim of attempted rape by neo-Nazi

Of the 10.5 tons seized (which is equivalent to an estimated value of 420 million euros or about R$ 2.6 billion), just over half was found in two actions that took place earlier this month. On October 1, DRFC officers and Federal Police agents seized 700 kilos of cocaine in a shed in Itaguaí, Baixada. The drug was inside sleeves, which had had the seeds removed and were being placed in boxes, kept in a container. The destination was the Port of Antwerp, Belgium.

The other seizure took place on October 5, when police officers from the Federal Police’s Narcotics Repression Police, who are part of the Redeemer Mission, found five tons of cocaine hidden in powdered soap boxes, inside two containers that were on a ship in the Port of Rio. This was the largest amount of the drug ever seized in the state. On the same occasion, two men were arrested with another 280 kilograms of cocaine in a car. According to the PF, the vessel was destined for Maputo (capital of Mozambique) and Las Palmas, in Spain.

Podcasts

To the point Round-6, K-pop and the South Korean culture industry fever



Lauro and Gabeira The social media blackout is the new aspect of modern warfare



Malu is ON Fabiano Contarato: To omit me would be to deny a voice to thousands of families



CBN Panorama Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Journalists for Freedom of Expression; MP-SP listens to Prevent patients





crime bitcoins

Investigations by the Civil Police’s Narcotics Repression Precinct reveal that international traffickers have been using bitcoins to launder the money obtained from the sale of drugs. Preliminary information also shows that the cryptocurrency has also been used in the purchase and sale of the drug to make it difficult for the financial movement to be tracked by the police.

The scheme has been going on for at least three years. In July 2018, the Federal Police arrested 15 people in Rio de Janeiro suspected of being part of a gang that exported cocaine in containers. At the time, the PF revealed that the group carried out the trafficking business with the aid of virtual coins. In October of the same year, the Federal Police seized 78 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride. The drug was in seven backpacks, found on a ship anchored in the Port of Rio, and would go to Antwerp, Belgium. At the time, nine people were arrested in Rio, Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte. Among them were three dockworkers suspected of loading the drug on the ship.

pyramid scheme: find out if it is possible to recover money invested in the former waiter’s company

The suspicion that international traffickers used facilities in favelas to store cocaine for export began to be confirmed by the Civil Police on December 15, 2020. On that occasion, police from the 25th PD (Engenho Novo) intercepted a truck on Avenida Brasil weighing 216 kilos of cocaine. The vehicle had left Favela Nova Holanda, in Bonsucesso, and was headed for a warehouse in Caxias. From there, the cargo would be transferred to a container and exported by ship.

On the 1st of the same month, federal police had blown up another warehouse, also in Duque de Caxias, with 2.5 tons of cocaine hydrochloride. At the time, two men were arrested, including a PM. He was off duty and was detained on suspicion of being one of those responsible for security at the place.