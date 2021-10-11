RLL confirms expectations and announces Harvey in third car for 2022

F1 IN TURKEY: BOTTAS WINS AND VERSTAPPEN RETURNS CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERSHIP | Briefing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) confirmed expectations and announced, this Monday (11), the hiring of English driver Jack Harvey. The 28-year-old Englishman has signed a multi-year contract and will be aboard the team’s #45 car on Indy for the 2022 season.

Harvey debuted in Indy at the 2017 Indianapolis 500 Miles, with former Michael Shank Racing, who would become Meyer Shank in 2018. The driver was part of the entire team building, from being a team of just a few races a year to participating in seasons completed in 2020 and 2021. In the most recent championship, Jack finished 13th in the standings, with fourth places in St. Pete and Portland as his best results.

“I am very excited to be joining RLL. I’ve worked for it throughout my career and I’m honored and grateful for the confidence that Bobby [Rahal], mike [Lanigan] and David [Letterman] put on me. Hy-Vee is committed to improving Indy and I am happy to represent the brand on the track with the number #45. I can’t wait to work with Graham and the entire team. We have similar goals of fighting for victories and titles, and I am confident that we will compete from the first green flag next year. It’s an exciting chapter and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead,” Harvey commented.

Jack Harvey was at Meyer Shank

Hy-Vee, mentioned by Jack, is an American supermarket chain that became the master sponsor that guarantees RLL’s third car on the Indy grid. The bolide has already been present in races of the 2021 season, shared by Santino Ferrucci, Christian Lundgaard and Oliver Askew.

Recently, RLL confirmed the departure of Japanese Takuma Sato, winner of the 2020 Indy 500, after a four-season stint with the team. The team’s #30 car is still vacant, and confirmation of who will take over is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Besides Harvey, who is also confirmed on the team is Graham Rahal. Bobby’s son goes to the tenth season in a row representing the team, taking over the #15 car.

Indy is scheduled to return on February 27th with the GP in St. Petersburg, Florida, which kicks off the 2021 season of the championship.