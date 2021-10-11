Sainz minimizes Ferrari’s pit-stop error at Turkish GP

Carlos Sainz started penultimate and finished eighth in Turkey (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

Elected Driver of the Day of the Turkish GP by Formula 1 fans, Carlos Sainz was one of the great highlights this Sunday (10) at Istanbul Park. The Ferrari driver started in the last row, in 19th, due to the penalty for changing all the engine components, undertook a major ‘reassemble’ and finished in eighth. But Sainz could have gone further if it hadn’t been for a Ferrari mistake at the time of his pit-stop. Nothing to shake Carlos’ confidence in Maranello’s team, on the contrary.

“I needed to be aggressive. When starting from the back of the grid, you have to be aggressive, and today was a good day to try and take a little more risk. We work well,” said the owner of car #55.

“I showed a good pace throughout the race. It was a shame that the pit-stop mistake cost us the chance to be able to fight for something more and finish a little further ahead. But today is not a day to mourn. We did very well as a team,” said Sainz.

Satisfied with the final result, Sainz was relieved to fulfill the penalty for changing the engine and now be able to concentrate on the next six races that will mark the end of the 2021 Formula 1 season. “We’ll keep fighting”, concluded the driver 27 years old.

At the end of the 16th race on the calendar, the Ferrari driver is in sixth place in the Drivers’ World Championship and has 116.5 points. Right behind the Spaniard is his teammate Charles Leclerc, who only adds 0.5 point less.

Formula 1 picks up speed again in two weeks for the US GP at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

