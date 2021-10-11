Santa Maria provides three mammography devices for examination by SUS – Health



Photo: Pedro Piegas (Diary)

A study by the Brazilian Society of Mastology points out that there was a 45% reduction in mammograms performed by the Unified Health System (SUS) since the beginning of the pandemic compared to previous years. The entity considers that the Covid-19 pandemic was the main factor for the decrease in demand for this service, even though health facilities have maintained the care and offer of treatment to patients.

In Santa Maria, according to data from the city, from January to September 30 this year were registered 4,040 mammograms with referrals made by the Basic Health Units (UBS). In the city, there are three mammography devices by SUS: one at the Casa de Saúde and two at the University Hospital of Santa Maria (Husm). There are, on average, 700 appointments available each month.

SCHEDULE

The scheduling of mammograms, according to the city hall, is done, in most cases, with the Casa de Saúde, which contacts the person requesting the date and time. The person who needs the exam must take the printed request for the mammogram that was requested by the UBS. Patients must keep their registration updated in the system, at the health post they usually attend, so that the Casa de Saúde can contact you. There is a professional who has access to the city hall system at the hospital and who schedules according to available places.

The main difficulty in scheduling, according to the city hall, is that people who request the exams do not answer the phone calls and do not update the records at the health units. The period between scheduling and taking the exam has been up to two weeks.

The recommendation is that all women over 40 years old have a mammogram annually, regardless of noticing any symptoms or having a family history.



Photo: Pedro Piegas (Diary)

Sheila Müller, radiology technician, operates mammography at Husm

DEMAND IN HUSM

Husm, on the other hand, in addition to Santa Maria, also meets the demand of 44 other municipalities in the Midwest region. Patients should look for the health center in the municipality and, upon request, schedule a mammogram through the regional health coordinators. There is also the hospital’s own demand, with referrals made after outpatient consultations at the Husm.

– Mammography is essential for diagnosing small lesions. We cannot wait for breast cancer to be noticeable to look for a diagnosis. Mammography is capable of showing lesions with less than 1 centimeter – explains Izabela Cristina Souza, radiologist and responsible for mammograms at Husm.

There are, on average, 58 exams per week at Husm. From January to September 30, 924 mammograms were performed at the hospital. The radiologist says that, for a period, there was a great reduction in exams because of the pandemic, but now the demand has increased again.

– We had to close some clinics and reduce tests at the beginning of the pandemic. But now we have a normal demand. It is important that, even with the pandemic, women go back to having tests, even patients who received the Covid-19 vaccine. Regarding the vaccine, it doesn’t cause any breast damage, it can only cause some swellings under the arm. But, we already have specific protocols for the examination and monitoring of these patients – says Izabela.

PREVENTION

This Saturday, from 9:30 am, an action to draw attention to early diagnosis and prevention takes place in Saldanha Marinho. In addition to talking about breast cancer, the informative material distributed to the population raises awareness about violence against women. The activity counts on the presence of entities: Condim, League for Fighting Cancer, Lions, Association for Support of People with Cancer (Aapecan), Casa da Amizade, Bar Association of Brazil/Subsection Santa Maria (OAB-SM), Secretariat Municipal Social Development (SMDS), Police Specialized in Assistance to Women (Deam), Public Ministry and Brazilian Army.

EXAMS AND RECOMMENDATIONS