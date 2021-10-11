Santos and Grêmio set for the duel in Vila Belmiro

Coaches Fábio Carille and Felipão defined their strategies for today’s game (10), at 4 pm (GMT), between Santos and Grêmio in Vila Belmiro. The match is valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship and can take one of the clubs out of the relegation zone in case of victory this afternoon.

Host of the clash, Santos will have a formation similar to that adopted in the derby last Thursday, against São Paulo, at Morumbi. Carille sends the team to the field with John Paul; Vinícius Balieiro, Velázquez, Wagner and Marcos Guilherme; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Carlos Sánchez and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

The Grêmio squad surprised. Instead of keeping Campaz as point guard behind the forwards, Luiz Felipe Scolari opted to change the team’s tactical formation and set up a trio of defenders with Kannemann, Ruan and Rodrigues. Brenno was chosen to act in the goal.

In the offensive sector, Alisson remained with Douglas Costa and Diego Souza. Campaz stayed in reserve.

Grêmio starts the match with: Brenno; Vanderson, Ruan, Rodrigues, Kannnemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Alisson and Douglas Costa; Diego Souza.

Santos has 25 points, is 18th on the leaderboard, and can overtake Bahia and even Juventude if they win by two goals difference. Grêmio, on the other hand, has 23 points in 22 games played and can leave Santos, Sport and Bahia behind in case of victory at Vila Belmiro. A tie keeps both teams in the Z4 do Brasileirão.