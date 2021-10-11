São Paulo voted best city in the world for flirting – Casa Vogue

+



Several surveys usually point out the best cities to live in, and that includes security, education, housing, and so on. But when it comes to connections between people, the famous flirting, not all surveys take into account the life of those looking for an affair. The magazine Time Out he went further and pointed out, apart from the best cities in the world, which ones are best for flirting. According to the survey, São Paulo is the best place in the world for flirting.

Published in September, the results are still causing a stir around the world. The British magazine, which annually carries out this survey, elected the Brazilian metropolis as “the best city in the world in terms of connections”, which means, in other words, that it is the best place for flirting.

According to the survey, with 27 thousand people, around 55% of the interviewed people from São Paulo said that São Paulo was “good to be with people”. According to the publication, “So what should you do to improve your chances? Ignore the financial side of the city and focus on the fun: eat at one of the city’s hundreds of pizzerias or head to Roosevelt Square for a cocktail party soft”.