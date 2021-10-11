screenwriter celebrated choice of Andy Serkis as director

the choice of Sony bringing Andy Serkis to drive Venom: Time of Carnage was much celebrated behind the scenes. Kelly Marcel, the film’s screenwriter, stated that he screamed “for a few minutes” after Tom Hardy suggest the name of the filmmaker. According to her, Serkis was the “perfect addition to the team” of the sequence.

“He understood the tone of what we wanted to do, which is this mix of romantic comedy and horror”, the screenwriter told the TalkingFilm. “He’s also brilliant with CGI and knows how to make a creature look real. He is also the most affectionate man on the planet, by the way”.

Marcel also stated that when he first met Serkis, he asked the filmmaker to imitate Gollum, a character in the franchise Lord of the Rings that he played in six films. “I was like ‘my God, it really is Andy Serkis’. I went crazy. So yeah, I was really excited when he came in [no projeto]”.

Currently on, Venom: Time of Carnage, have Woody Harrelson reprising the role of Cletus Kasady, with the character finally morphing into Carnage, a red and even more destructive variant of Venom.

