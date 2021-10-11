See cutoff dates and who will pay dividends this week

Business

Investors focused on receiving dividends will have a quieter week. In addition to the holiday on Monday in the US – which reduces the volume of business on the Ibovespa -, followed by the national holiday on Tuesday (12), the week will have only three companies distributing earnings to their shareholders.

From all companies traded on the Ibovespa, just the Assaí (ASAI3) will deliver proceeds to investors. Out of the index, Moved (MOVI3) and Coelba (CEEB3) they also pay dividends to shareholders.

Also on the calendar of cutoff date — day that defines who is entitled to earnings — the week will be weak: only JHSF (JFSH3) and Tronox Pigments (CRPG5) are on the agenda.

It is worth remembering that investors who are entitled to dividends and interest on equity do not need to take any action. The value of earnings will be automatically deposited into the broker’s account.

See below for details of each payment and cut-off dates:

Dividend schedule for the week

earnings of the week

Monday 10/11

Moved (MOVI3)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.08016611

BRL 0.08016611 Cutoff date : June 28, 2021

: June 28, 2021 Payday : October 11, 2021

: October 11, 2021 Yield: 0.41%

Thursday 10/14

Assaí (ASAI3)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: R$ 0.04703343

R$ 0.04703343 Cutoff date : October 5, 2021

: October 5, 2021 Payday : October 14, 2021

: October 14, 2021 Yield: 0.25%

Coelba (CEEB3)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: R$ 0.51476693 (CEEB3 and CEEB5) and R$ 0.56623262 (CEEB5)

R$ 0.51476693 (CEEB3 and CEEB5) and R$ 0.56623262 (CEEB5) Cutoff date : July 5, 2021

: July 5, 2021 Payday : October 14, 2021

: October 14, 2021 Yield: 0.81%

Cut-off date for JHSF dividends

The company of real estate sector This week, JHSF will have the cut-off date to pay the R$125 million in dividends it announced last week. Anyone who wants to receive the R$ 0.18 per share will have to have JHSF3 in their portfolio at the close of trading on Thursday (10/14).

The amount corresponds to a yield (dividend yield) of approximately 3.1% per share, calculated on the amount of R$5.88 on Friday.

See the schedule of cut-off dates for the week:

Thursday (10/14) : JHSF (JHSF3) – Dividends of R$ 0.18347192 payable on October 25

: JHSF (JHSF3) – Dividends of R$ 0.18347192 payable on October 25 Friday (10/15): Tronox Pigmentos (CPRG5) – Dividends of R$ 1.72302404 payable on October 25

Remembering that this matter on the agenda of dividends it is not a recommendation to buy or sell assets.