See Eric’s ending in Pega Pega

The life of Eric (Mateus Solano) will go through ups and downs until the final stretch of Pega Pega. Widowed with a teenage daughter, Bebeth (Valentina Herszage), he lost his wife in a tragic car accident, and his heart started beating again when he met Luiza (Camila Queiroz), with whom he fell madly in love.

Right at the beginning of Pega Pega, the businessman buys the Carioca Palace with the intention of selling it later. However, he ends up falling in love with Pedrinho’s heiress (Marcos Caruso) and decides to recover the hotel from bankruptcy. But the task is not easy, since the five-star was stolen and this is revealed throughout the series.

Who can’t stand Eric and Luiza’s romance will be Maria Pia (Mariana Santos), who is madly in love with him and hides a hairy secret with her childhood friend and co-worker. Jealous, she sets up a few good things to separate the couple, but she is unsuccessful.

The relationship between Mateus Solano’s character and his daughter is also very problematic. Bebeth witnessed her mother’s death during the car accident and this caused a lot of trauma. In later chapters, he helps his daughter with psychological treatments, but a big bomb explodes in the girl’s lap.

During the entire 9 pm TV show on Globo, Eric did everything to hide a big secret from the past. However, the truth comes out in the final stretch of the telenovela: Your daughter will discover that she was generated by Maria Pia and not Mirella. The revelation will be made by the girl’s former nanny, Isabel (Regina Gutman), who will reappear just to tell the details.

“She told me a bizarre story. She tells me it’s a lie”, will ask the teenager, after discovering everything. “It’s a lie, yes. She lies, this woman lies all the time. She could be lying now. You don’t believe anything this woman says,” Pia will shoot.

Luiza’s fiance, however, will question what the former employee said. “That my mother couldn’t get pregnant, and you did artificial insemination. So far, so good, normal. But she told me that I was generated in her belly, that Maria Pia became pregnant with me”, the young woman will say.

Mariana Santos’ character will try to deny the situation, but Eric will end up confessing: “It’s true, my daughter. It’s true, yes. Supportive belly is a common procedure. You’re an enlightened girl. I understand you’re like that, but you don’t have to.” .

“If it was any other woman, but her? She always hated me, she turned you against me. She turned me away from you, said I hindered you. I’m disgusted with you, I’m disgusted with this story, disgusted with me he’ll shout to Bebeth.

If all the confusion involving the pregnancy of his own daughter was not enough, the owner of Carioca Palace is yet to discover that he is Júlio’s (Thiago Martins) brother. Arlete (Elizabeth Savella) will reveal that she had an affair with the businessman’s father, which lasted a few years and happened at a time when Eric’s mother was very ill. The entrepreneur will not be convinced and will ask for a DNA, which will confirm the story.

After all the procedures and the arrest of the waiter, the two meet again and, after a conversation about money, the hotel owner offers a job and asks Júlio to help him rebuild the Carioca Palace, like good brothers.

In Pega Pega, Luiza announces pregnancy and surprises Eric

The final stretch of Pega Takes the characters of Mateus Solano and Camila Queiroz. In the last chapters of Pega Pega, Pedrinho’s granddaughter will discover that she is expecting the entrepreneur’s child. Luiza is sick, has dizziness and needs medical care. Upon learning of the hospitalization, Eric rushes to the hospital and learns the good news.

“Pregnant? Really? Life is amazing. It’s giving me another chance to be happy. Thank you, my love”, will say Malagueta’s rival, who will soon meet his new heir. The novel will advance in time and the couple’s baby is born. The manager of Klub Strass will give birth to a baby boy.