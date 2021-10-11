See how will be the vaccination against Covid-19 in Greater Florianópolis this Monday

Municipalities in the region detail the groups, doses, locations and times of application of the immunizers this Monday (11)

Greater Florianópolis continues with vaccination against Covid-19 this Monday (11). The main municipalities in the region informed that they will apply first, second and third doses.

The region is with a high level (yellow) in the Potential Risk Matrix for the disease, as published this Saturday (9) by SES (Secretary of State for Health). Thus, vaccination shows improvements in rates across the state.

Check immunization in major municipalities

Florianopolis

The Capital follows the vaccination with only a second dose and booster doses on Monday (11). The second dose will be given to people who are late or have completed their vaccination period.

The booster doses, on the other hand, are aimed at seniors aged 60 years or more who took the second dose 180 days ago, people with a high degree of immunosuppression who took the second dose 28 days ago. The certificate of declaration for vaccination of adults with a high degree of immunosuppression is available at this link.

The third dose is also available to professionals and health workers who took the second dose until March 29th. As the municipal secretariat, the first dose will be resumed as soon as new immunizers are received in the Capital.

Check vaccination points

Fixed point, from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm

SEAD/Center near Hippo.

Fixed points from 9 am to 4 pm:

UFSC Events Center;

Luiz Henrique da Silveira Events Center;

Old Airport;

Floripa Shopping;

Orlando Scarpelli Stadium.

Deadlines for receiving the second dose: Pfizer at eight weeks; Astrazeneca at 12 weeks; Coronavac at 28 days.

Saint Joseph

Vaccination against Covid-19 on Monday (11) tomorrow will be in the four units open for second doses and booster doses. As the city, still awaiting a new shipment to resume the application of the first dose.

Biguaçu

Starting this Monday (11), vaccines in Biguaçu will be applied in five UBS (Basic Health Units): Centro, Tijuquinhas, Prado, Fundos and Marco Antônio, from Monday to Friday.

The first doses will be applied to adolescents aged 14 years or older without comorbidities and adolescents aged 12 years or older with comorbidities.

The second doses will be applied to those who are on deadline: Coronavac for those who took the first dose by September 11; Pfizer for those who took the first one until August 14th and Astrazeneca for those who received the first one until July 31st.

Booster doses are intended for health professionals, the elderly over 70 years and immunosuppressed people.

clown

The municipality began the application of the booster vaccine against Covid-19 in health professionals this Saturday (9). As the city, the second doses are also available for those who are within the deadline to receive the immunizers.

Elderly people over 60 years (who took the second dose six months ago) as well as those who are immunosuppressed (after 28 days of the second dose) are allowed to take the booster dose.

Until the closing of the report, the city has not detailed the points of vaccination or the groups that will be immunized this Monday (11).

Vaccination point, from 9 am to 4 pm

Palhoça Station;

Vaccination station at Shopping ViaCatarina.

Vaccination point, from 9 am to 1 pm

Praia da Pinheira Vaccination Station

The Health Department emphasizes that it is not necessary to travel to one of the basic health units to carry out or update your registration. With a document with a photo, proof of residence and the national card, the resident can go to one of the vaccination points and update their registration.