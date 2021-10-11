See the chances of access after the 29th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals

The fight for one of the places in the G-4 of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship continues fierce and promises strong emotions until the end of the competition. According to the Infobola website, run by mathematician Tristão Garcia, ten clubs have a chance of gaining access to the elite of national football after the 29th round.

Even with the defeat by Cruzeiro, the leader Coritiba still has a margin of distance for the fifth place and has 94% of chances with 54 points. Right behind, Botafogo won the direct confrontation with the CRB, reached 51 points and touched the Thigh, having an 82% chance. Third place with 50 points, Avaí drew at home with Ponte Preta and appears with 74%. Goiás, fourth with 48 points, was defeated by Náutico in Recife and has 50%.

The CRB and CSA from Alagoas are right behind. Galo didn’t do well in Rio de Janeiro, got 48 points and has a 46% chance. Now the CSA, who thrashed Brusque in King Pelé and went to 45 points, now has 25%. Guarani beat Londrina at home, also reached 45 points and has 16%. Defeated by Sampaio Corrêa in Maranhão, Vasco remained with 43 points and has a 9% chance. Náutico returned to the top block, added the 41st point and has 2%. Finally, Sampaio also entered the fray after beating 40 points and is another with a 2% chance, according to Infobola.



Photo: Infoball

Next round – The 30th round has more head-to-head confrontations that can change the Segundona table. CRB takes Guarani in Maceió, CSA visits Goiás and Vasco receives Coritiba in São Januário. See the games:

– Sampaio Corrêa x Vitória – Tuesday, 12, at 7 pm, at Castelão

– Cruzeiro x Botafogo – Tuesday, 12, at 9:30 pm, at Independência

– CRB x Guarani – Friday, 3pm, at 7pm, at Rei Pelé

– Goiás x CSA – Friday, 15, at 9:30 pm, at Serrinha

– Vasco x Coritiba – Saturday, 16, at 4:30 pm, in São Januário

– Confiança x Avaí – Saturday, 16, at 9 pm, at Batistão



Photo: Reproduction / Mr Goool