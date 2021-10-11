see vaccination posts open this Monday

posted on 10/10/2021 23:50 / updated on 10/11/2021 00:01



Application of the first and second doses of immunizing agents for people aged 18 or over continues in the DF this Monday (11/10) – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

Due to lack of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, only four administrative regions of the Federal District will immunize teenagers from 12 to 17 years old against covid-19 this Monday (11/10), the eve of a holiday. The public was not vaccinated on Sunday (10/10). According to the Health Department of the DF (SES-DF), only the Northern Health Region and a post in the Central Region have vaccine units that can be applied to young people. Check out the full list of locations below.

In a note, SES-DF informed the mail that only a few points in Sobradinho, Planaltina and Sobradinho 2, in addition to a unit in Asa Norte, have doses for teenagers. “The folder still awaits the sending of new doses by the Ministry of Health”, he added.

The application of the first and second doses of immunizing agents for people aged 18 or over continues in the DF this second (11/10). The third dose will also be administered to seniors aged 60 years and over and health professionals who have taken D2 for at least six months; and immunosuppressed patients.

third dose

This Monday (11/10) marks the beginning of additional immunization for severely immunosuppressed patients, aged 18 or over, without an appointment and who took the second dose for at least 28 days. The service will be for pedestrians only, from 8 am to 10 pm, at 27 stations. See below.

To receive the additional dose, immunosuppressed patients must attend health facilities carrying a vaccination card, an identity document with a photo and a medical report or report.

Patients considered serious will be immunized, with the following conditions:

severe primary immunodeficiency;

chemotherapy for cancer;

solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants using immunosuppressive drugs;

people living with HIV/AIDS;

use of corticosteroids at a dose equal to or greater than 20mg/day of Prednisone, or equivalent, for 14 days or more;

use of immune response-modifying drugs;

autoinflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases;

hemodialysis patients;

patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases;

Immune response modifying drugs and drugs considered immunosuppressive:

methotrexate;

leflunomide;

mycophenolate mofetil;

azatiprine;

cyclophosphamide;

cyclosporine;

tacrolimus;

6-mercaptopurine;

biologicals in general: infliximab, etanercept, humira, adalimumab, tocilizumab, canakinumab, golimumab, certolizumab, abatacept, secukinumab, ustekinumab;

JAK inhibitors: tofacitinib, baracitinib and upadacitinib.

Vaccination locations against covid-19 this Monday (11/10)

(photo: SES-DF/Disclosure)

