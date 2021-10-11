Serbia asks FIFA to punish Shaqiri for coat in interview | qualifiers – europe

Shaqiri was once again the pivot of yet another controversy outside football. On Saturday, after Switzerland’s 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifiers, a supporter put a KLA Kosovo Liberation Army jacket on the player during the interview. The player, who was born in Kosovo, was surprised, laughed at the gesture and then removed his coat.

supporter puts Kosovo Liberation Army coat on Shaqiri

That was enough for the general secretary of the Serbian Football Federation, Jovan Surbatovic, to announce that he will ask FIFA to punish the athlete, according to Corriere dello Sport.

– We demand an immediate response and the harshest sanctions against Shaqiri for promoting a criminal terrorist organization. The Federation of Serbia will use all legal mechanisms at its disposal to remove those responsible for this episode of football – said the official.

The KLA is a paramilitary group formed by rebels who fought for Kosovo’s independence from Albania and came to be considered a terrorist organization.

Shaqiri was born in 1991 in Kosovo, at the time a Serbian province with an Albanian majority. The family fled the region when he was just one year old.

Shaqiri, Xhaka celebrate goal in victory against Serbia making the symbol of Albania flag at 2018 World Cup

In the Russian Cup, the player had already provoked a diplomatic crisis by making the symbol of the Albanian flag (a double-headed eagle) when celebrating his goal in the victory against Serbia. This is because most of the Kosovar people are of Albanian origin.

Xhaka, who also scored the winning goal, is also of Kosovar origin. He was born in Switzerland in 1992 into a Kosovar family. His brother Taulant, who played for Switzerland until the Under-21 category, defends the Albania national team. At the time, they were fined by FIFA and paid 8,660 euros each.

Shaqiri in action against Northern Ireland on Saturday

The Swiss Football Federation defended the Lyon player. In a statement, the organization said that “it is unacceptable that people abuse a post-game interview to make political propaganda”

“Shaqiri behaved in an exemplary manner, the culprit in the episode was questioned by the police and immediately banned,” he added.