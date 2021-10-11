Shares soar with billion dollar order announcement

Embraer shares operate at a high in the trading session this Monday (11), on B3, supported by the optimism of investors with the news that the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer has received an order for around US$ 1.2 billion from the airline NetJets , by Warren Buffett.

At 1:25 pm, EMBR3 securities advanced 5.26%, traded at R$ 26.04. On Friday (8), the company’s shares closed up 2.74%, quoted at R$ 24.75.

This morning, Embraer announced that it has entered into a new contract with NetJets for the sale of up to 100 additional aircraft, totaling more than $1.2 billion.

The agreement foresees that the Berkshire Hathaway airline will begin receiving the Phenom 300E model of the new order in the second quarter of 2023, for operation in the United States and Europe.

In a press release, the Brazilian manufacturer informed that NetJets’ first purchase agreement, signed in 2010, included 50 firm orders for the Phenom 300 executive jets, plus options for up to 75 additional aircraft.

“We are pleased to have signed this significant agreement with NetJets, a strategic partner that has been an important part of Embraer’s success for more than a decade,” said Embraer President and CEO Michael Amalfitano in the note.