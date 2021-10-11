Simaria sends indirect messages to haters through social networks: ‘Recado t dada’ – Trends

Simaria Mendes (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The singer



Simaria Mendes



, from the duo with



Simone



, shared a sensual video in which she appears in lingerie to the sound of ”



Interest$$eira



“, music from



Luisa Sonza



. The record was released in the early afternoon of this Saturday (10/09), through Twitter.

Soon after, the artist published a new video, this time with a compilation of phrases from internet users who judge and curse her because of her attitudes on social networks.

Among the comments, haters wrote that the artist has no talent and that she was not from the Northeast: ”



Simaria, you are not northeastern in the po***, you pu**.



” In the video caption, the singer empowered herself and sent a message to the nasty comments: ”



Message t given.



”

Recently,



Simaria



attended to



Paris Fashion Week



, impressing fans with a look valued at R$ 48 thousand. Through social networks, the artist shared a photo of her look for the day, taking the opportunity to talk about making a dream come true for attending the iconic event. for the parade of



balmain



, the sertaneja chose an elegant and striking look from the French brand.

“Paris Fashion Week: I’m here! Being at Paris Fashion Week is, without a doubt, an unforgettable moment for me. I’ve always loved fashion, for all the things it involves, such as design details, creation and all its art! grateful to God for the opportunity.” Simaria Mendes

She wore a lime green tweed blazer with gold buttoning, which costs around R$18,000, left low. The famous also combined the piece with a legging printed in black and white with the brand’s logo for R$11,961 and with a long boot and high heel with the same print as the pants for R$13,443.

Simaria



finished the look with a golden necklace, more delicate earrings and rings, and still chose a black shoulder bag also with the brand’s print, which can be found on the internet for R$24,697.