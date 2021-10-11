Simone, Simaria’s duo, appears thinner and in a bikini

Simaria’s sister Simone is struggling with the scales and trying to lose the weight she gained after becoming pregnant with Zaya. Thus, much thinner, the muse appeared in Stories on Instagram, wearing a bikini.

In short, she opened the game with her fans and said that she has already managed to lose weight. However, it still needs to lose more, according to her.

“I still have a lot of pounds to lose. I’m not yet at the result I want. Calm down, it will work… the diet is very restricted. So restricted that it feels like I’m eating only wind”, joked Simone on the web.

MC’s widow Kevin becomes Simone’s neighbor: “We’re going to get kicked out”

Simone Mendes and Deolane Bezerra, MC Kevin’s widow, are now neighbors! The lawyer moved to the condominium in the sertaneja.

On their Instagram profile, Simaria’s duo appeared having fun with Deolane, after finding the “lost” lawyer at the residential.

“I’m arriving here at my house and I see a woman lost at the door of the condominium. I said ‘come in here, woman! it’s lost’. I said ‘I’ve seen this girl’. We had already spoken through WhatsApp. My neighbor, Brazil”, said the singer.

“Out of the blue! Think of a good neighbor. We’re going to be expelled”, joked the lawyer.

Simone reveals how many pounds she wants to lose

Simone, from the duo with Simaria, interacted with followers this Saturday (2) and talked about her weight loss process. According to the singer, she doesn’t feel pressured to lose weight and that losing weight was a personal decision.

“I decided to take care of myself. I couldn’t take it anymore not being able to tie my sneakers”, explained Simone in Stories on Instagram. For another follower, the sertaneja also revealed that he intends to lose another 15 kilos.

Asked about the diet, the singer opened up: “Moving ahead, I still have a walk ahead of me,” she said. She even revealed her breakfast during the diet: “One of the options is two egg whites and a piece of papaya with chia”.

And she was also asked if she would undergo liposuction on her thighs: “This is the hardest part. On the thighs is where I accumulate more fat”.

Recently, while interacting with fans on Instagram, the singer explained why it is so difficult for her to lose weight. Asked if she has difficulty losing weight, Simone revealed:

“Very very [dificuldade], because besides my metabolism being very slow, my metabolism has no future, I have an insulin resistance that makes it difficult to lose weight. Much difficulty”.

On the same day as the outburst, the backwoodswoman received praise from her husband, the businessman Kaka Diniz, for his dedication to diet and intense training.

In a video shared on Kaka’s profile, he appears beside his beloved. “Good morning, hottie. My daughter, I will tell you something. You are being an example to me. I never imagined, in nine years of marriage, the focus you are having on training, food. You’re giving me a lesson,” he said.

“And I told you so much. She’s top, huh? You know that, regardless of being skinny or not, I always like meat, right?”, she completed. Simone just confirmed: “True”.