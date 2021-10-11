SNL: Kim Kardashian jokes about sextape, Kanye West and family facelifts in HILÁRIO monologue; Musa makes fun of her sister and kisses comedian — watch!

This Saturday night (9), live directly from New York, Kim Kardashian gave a show in the presentation of “Saturday Night Live”. The star made his debut on the comedy program and there was no shortage of jokes with references to a series of controversies involving his family. During one of the skits, the manager even kissed Pete Davidson.

Acid monologue

To kick off the big night, Kim made a series of jokes making fun of her own life, like the infamous case of her sextape with Ray J. “I know, I’m also surprised to see myself here. When they spoke to me, I was like, ‘Do you want me as a presenter? Why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a long time.’ Actually, I just had that movie, and no one even told me it was coming out”, she began. “It must have escaped my mother’s mind”, completed.

She even mocked herself and the “standard of beauty” she would have created within the family. “I’m excited to be here today to show you guys that I’m so much more than just a pretty face. And nice hair. And great makeup. And amazing breasts. And a perfect ass. Basically, I’m much more than the reference photo my sisters showed plastic surgeons.”, shot. “One thing I’m really proud of is that no one can ever call me an opportunist. Honestly, I don’t even know how to become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend Corey [Gamble]”, continued.

Mention of the father and the case of OJ Simpson

During the presentation, Kardashian also talked about his father, attorney Robert Kardashian, who defended OJ Simpson. “My father was and still is an inspiration to me, and I give him credit for making me open my eyes to racial injustice. It’s because of him that I met my first black person. Want to stab in the dark about who it was? I know it’s kind of weird to remember the first black person you ever met, but OJ makes his mark. Or several! Or none. I still do not know”, she said, referring to the outcome of the famous trial.

Caitlyn Jenner

The series of names with K in the family also surfaced when Kim took the opportunity to talk about Caitlyn Jenner and her old relationship with Kris. “I’m an influencer, so I understand that the things I say carry weight. But I would never tell a person what they can and cannot do. Remember: I’m a Kim, not a Karen. And honestly, with all the K names, it’s really amazing that my mom didn’t pick Karen. Somehow she just knew that. I don’t know how she predicted it and didn’t predict Caitlyn”, he stated.

Kanye West

Kim’s monologue even tore silk for her ex-husband, Kanye West – but it didn’t miss a few stings. “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, but the richest black man in America – a legitimate and talented genius, who gave me four amazing kids. So when I divorced him, you need to know that it came down to one thing: his personality. You know, that sounds mean, but people always say comedy comes from the truth.”, she joked.

To close the opening speech, Kim suggested that he would announce that he would be a candidate for the presidency of the United States – just as Kanye did. But the muse made fun of the situation and his and Caitlynn Jenner’s attempts to get into politics. “I’m not going to be a presidential candidate, because we can’t have three failed politicians in the family”, concluded. One shade after another! Hahahaha

Watch the full video below:

Kim Kardashian West poked fun at herself, family members, OJ Simpson, and Kanye West in opening #SNL monologue. pic.twitter.com/tWbwFDQ05z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2021

Zoeira with Kourtney Kardashian

As “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” came to an end, “SNL” made a series of jokes with Kourtney Kardashian by proposing a new family show: “The People’s Kourt”, in which the clan’s older sister was a judge disinterested in the dramas of all of them. “She doesn’t crack jokes, she doesn’t have favorites, but mostly, she doesn’t care”, said the narration of the sketch, playing with the personality of the firstborn. In fact, it was Kim herself who played her sister! And she imitated all the gestures perfectly.

For starters, Kourt’s court hosted Khloé Kardashian and Kim – dressed in their hooded “MET Gala” look. The two sisters fought over an alleged makeup theft. Soon after, Kris Jenner appeared in court to sue her daughters, Kylie and Kendall, played by Melissa Villaseñor and Halsey. “I’m suing Kylie because she hasn’t had her baby yet”, he told momager, making fun of the family’s marketing plans.

In the sequence, she got laughs as she revealed the reason for suing Kendall: “I’m suing Kendall because she doesn’t have any drama, and it’s ruining our brand”. The top model’s character, in turn, returned: “I’m a Jenner, not a Kardashian”. But momager didn’t let it go. “And this is something you have to work on, honey”, replied the matriarch.

Kim even made fun of her older sister’s molasses with her new boyfriend, Travis Barker, who was played by Mikey Day. . “I’m suing Kim because people come after me after I tweet, but she hacked me”, he said, exposing the tweets he wouldn’t have done.

“It doesn’t even look like me. ‘Who has watched the musical Wicked? I’ve watched it four times already.’ That’s not me, guys”, said the rapper, who was soon denied by the muse. “It was you, Kanye, you love this piece”, snapped Kim. “Okay, I love this musical”, took on the character of West, who ended up showing that he would have done all the tweets – however confusing they were. The comedy scene also had the “presence” of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who would be best friends with Kourt only “because boyfriends have neck tattoos”. Fair, right? Hahahaha

Watch the scene in full:

Welcome to The People’s Kourt pic.twitter.com/yaG8is2kIX — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

kiss with Pete Davidson

The program also featured a skit in which Kim and Pete Davidson gave life to the lead couple of “Aladdin”. In the scene, Aladdin assumed he was somewhat concerned about their relationship. “Are you intimidated because I’m friends with a bunch of rich celebrities and you’re only friends with a monkey?”, Kim joked, in the skin of Jasmine.

But Pete’s Aladdin revealed that he was afraid to have sex with the princess. “As we get closer, I have a concern that physically I won’t be able to handle you… If we go all the way, maybe you’ll break me. Like, my thing, maybe it just breaks”, said the boy. “Dont be silly!”, returned Jasmine. “I wish I was being silly, but look at us: you’re a woman and I’m scared because all I eat is stolen bread”, added the character. Finally, the scene ends with the two hitting each other and giving a kiss like that! It really happened! Watch the video below: