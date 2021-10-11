Solage tells Gui Araújo to go to shit and the atmosphere gets tense

Solange was stressed with Gui Araujo in “A Fazenda” (RecordTV). The ex-Banheira do Gugu told the pawn to let go of her foot, because the situation was already boring. “Oh my God, why did I go talk to Sol?”, answered Bill.
The woman said that she would send her tickets for Araújo to pay, since he is very worried about her: “It’s all the time behind me. I’m going to make a coffee, it’s after me. I’m going to do something, it’s after me “.
“I’m in love, man”, replied Bill, who then received a cross reply from Solange: “I don’t want passion from you, no… Distance. A man who mocks women, I don’t like it.”
The pawn said that when something happens to Solange, it’s untouchable. “Go to shit before I forget,” replied the ex-Gugu’s Bathtub. Lary asked what was going on and he said, “I don’t know.”
Party in rural casino. 4th party features Make U Sweat
1 / 20
The Farm 2021: Sthefane says she’s jealous of Bil
Play/PlayPlus
two / 20
The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night
Play/Playplus
3 / 20
The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night
Play/Playplus
4 / 20
The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night
Play/Playplus
5 / 20
The Farm 2021: Dayane at the Casino Party
Play/Playplus
6 / 20
The Farm 2021: Tati at the Casino Party
Play/Playplus
7 / 20
The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night
Play/Playplus
8 / 20
The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night
Play/Playplus
9 / 20
The Farm 2021: Solange and Tati talk about Rico at the casino party
Play/PlayPlus
10 / 20
The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor
Play/Playplus
11 / 20
The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor
Play/Playplus
12 / 20
The Farm 2021: Bil Carries Dynho
Play/Playplus
13 / 20
The Farm 2021: Dynho sleeps during the party
Play/Playplus
14 / 20
The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy the dance floor
Play/Playplus
15 / 20
The Farm 2021: Arcrebian enjoying the dance floor
Play/Playplus
16 / 20
The Farm 2021: Rich enjoying the party
Play/Playplus
17 / 20
2021 Farm: Gui Araujo enjoys party
Play/Playplus
18 / 20
The Farm 2021: Ste dances during party
Play/Playplus
19 / 20
The Farm 2021: Rico and Gui Araujo plan to drink alcohol in gel
Play/Playplus
20 / 20
The Farm 2021: Rico talks to Tati after disagreements
Play/Playplus
A Fazenda: After Erika’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?