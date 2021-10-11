Solage tells Gui Araújo to go to shit and the atmosphere gets tense

Solange was stressed with Gui Araujo in “A Fazenda” (RecordTV). The ex-Banheira do Gugu told the pawn to let go of her foot, because the situation was already boring. “Oh my God, why did I go talk to Sol?”, answered Bill.

The woman said that she would send her tickets for Araújo to pay, since he is very worried about her: “It’s all the time behind me. I’m going to make a coffee, it’s after me. I’m going to do something, it’s after me “.

“I’m in love, man”, replied Bill, who then received a cross reply from Solange: “I don’t want passion from you, no… Distance. A man who mocks women, I don’t like it.”

The pawn said that when something happens to Solange, it’s untouchable. “Go to shit before I forget,” replied the ex-Gugu’s Bathtub. Lary asked what was going on and he said, “I don’t know.”

Party in rural casino. 4th party features Make U Sweat

1 / 20 The Farm 2021: Sthefane says she’s jealous of Bil Play/PlayPlus two / 20 The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night Play/Playplus 3 / 20 The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night Play/Playplus 4 / 20 The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night Play/Playplus 5 / 20 The Farm 2021: Dayane at the Casino Party Play/Playplus 6 / 20 The Farm 2021: Tati at the Casino Party Play/Playplus 7 / 20 The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night Play/Playplus 8 / 20 The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night Play/Playplus 9 / 20 The Farm 2021: Solange and Tati talk about Rico at the casino party Play/PlayPlus 10 / 20 The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor Play/Playplus 11 / 20 The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor Play/Playplus 12 / 20 The Farm 2021: Bil Carries Dynho Play/Playplus 13 / 20 The Farm 2021: Dynho sleeps during the party Play/Playplus 14 / 20 The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy the dance floor Play/Playplus 15 / 20 The Farm 2021: Arcrebian enjoying the dance floor Play/Playplus 16 / 20 The Farm 2021: Rich enjoying the party Play/Playplus 17 / 20 2021 Farm: Gui Araujo enjoys party Play/Playplus 18 / 20 The Farm 2021: Ste dances during party Play/Playplus 19 / 20 The Farm 2021: Rico and Gui Araujo plan to drink alcohol in gel Play/Playplus 20 / 20 The Farm 2021: Rico talks to Tati after disagreements Play/Playplus