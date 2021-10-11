Solar energy: French company wants 10 parks in Ceará; 2 projects approved for Icó – Business

Qair Brasil, a subsidiary of French company Qair Internacional, plans to build a solar complex in Ceará with ten plants and a total of 440 MW of power. The first two units of the project have already been approved in the last auction of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

The information was exclusively revealed to the Northeast Diary by the company’s development and new business manager, Levi Fernandes.

Called Bom Jardim I and III, the plants will be built in the municipality of Icó and should enter into operation until January 1, 2026, term provided for in the contract by Aneel. However, he points out that Qair intends to bring that date forward.

“The power of each of these projects is 48.11 MW and they are the first two in this complex, which should have ten plants, totaling 440MW”, he says.

The company still does not have a date for the start of the works, but estimates that projects of this size take, on average, 18 months to get ready.

There is also no estimate of job creation during implementation, according to Fernandes.

According to Aneel, the plants will demand investment in the order of BRL 418 million. However, for strategic reasons, the Qair manager does not confirm the value.

“Another interesting point is that these were the projects with the highest tariff in the auction, with a marketed price above the average, which demonstrates the success of the project”, emphasizes Fernandes.

The plants were approved at a price of R$168/mWh.

regulated market

The Bom Jardim I and III projects are still the company’s first in Brazil traded on a regulated market. Qair’s intention for the complex is to have a mix of contracts between the regulated and the free market.

The company, a subsidiary of the Qair Internacional group, present in 16 countries, has a Brazilian headquarters in Fortaleza, where around 110 employees work.