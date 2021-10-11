Solar installations in homes grow 2,000% in Brazil

Brazil has one of the most renewable energy matrices in the world. About 48% of it is made up of renewable sources. The world average is at 14%. The data were presented by the secretary of Planning and Energy Development of the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), Paulo César Domingues, during the program Brazil on the agenda which airs this Sunday (10).

According to him, when it comes to electricity, the numbers are even higher: 85% of the Brazilian electricity matrix is ​​renewable against only 20% of the world average.

He added that, although Brazil is still very dependent on hydroelectric plants (85% of electricity has a water source), the country has been diversifying its matrix. With regard to solar energy, Brazil already has 10 gigawatts of installed capacity.

“This is equivalent to 70% of Itaipu’s installed capacity,” he said. According to Domingues, in three years there was a 200% increase in centralized solar energy (solar plants). When it comes to distributed solar energy (panels on roofs) the growth is 2,000%.

Another source of energy that has been growing in Brazil is wind power. There are already more than 700 plants installed across the country. Today, energy from winds is responsible for 11% of the Brazilian energy matrix.

The secretary also spoke about biofuels, of which Brazil is the second largest producer in the world with ethanol and biodiesel. You can check the complete interview at Brazil on the agenda this Sunday, which airs at 7:30 pm on TV Brazil, gives EBC.