Spain-France: See the Nations League final highlights

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO SEE NATIONS LEAGUE EMOTIONS AT TNT SPORTS STADIUM!

1st half – 36 minutes – In the first stage with very few chances, Marcos Alonso’s free kick came closest to the goal



Marcos Alonso takes a free kick, but sends him out

2nd half – 63 minutes – After a good move, Theo Hernández stamps the crossbar and the ball almost doesn’t bounce inside the goal



After a good move down the left, Theo Hernández stamps the crossbar for Spain

2nd half – 64 minutes – Soon after, Oyarzabal takes advantage of a blunder from Upamecano and crosses, with no chances for Lloris, making the first in Spain



Oyarzabal takes advantage of Upamecano’s failure to open the scoring for Spain

2nd half – 65 minutes – Benzema, right after the ball, draws for France with a great goal



WHAT A GOAL! Benzema draws for the French team right after Oyarzabal’s goal

2nd half – 67 minutes – Mbappé has another great chance for France right after the goal, tries to cover, but exaggerates in strength



Right after the tie, Mbappé tries to cover, but exaggerates his strength and sends him out

2nd half – 81 minutes – Mbappé receives a beautiful ball, pedals in front of the goalkeeper and turns the game to France



Mbappé receives a beautiful pitch of the ball and, in a controversial move, turns to France

2nd half – 87 minutes – Lloris makes a spectacular save with Oyarzabal’s submission and French advantage



Lloris makes an absurd save and secures the French advantage

END OF THE GAME! FRANCE IS CHAMPIONSHIP OF THE SECOND EDITION OF NATIONS LEAGUE, THANKS TO GOLS DE BENZEMA AND MBAPPÉ!

Pre-match – Check out the squads for the match:

Reproduction/UEFA



Pre-Match – Check out the highlights of the Nations League semifinals:



See the highlights of Spain’s 2-1 victory over Italy