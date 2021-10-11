Spain vs France live in UEFA Nations League final – Play

Two of the biggest winners in European football, Spain and France decide this Sunday (10) to UEFA Nations League. The two giants of world football face off in Italy, at the stadium San Siro, at 3:45 pm (Brasilia time), for the unprecedented achievement. The competition, newly created by UEFA, had only one edition, with Portugal winning the 1st.

Spain, team led by coach Luis Enrique arrives at a time of great confidence, and seeks to leverage the renewal of the Spanish generation with a title. The campaign in the Euro Cup was good, being eliminated in the semifinals by champions Italy on penalties and the young team from Furia gave the change last week, eliminating Azurra in the semifinals of the Nations League.

In France, the team led by coach Didier Deschamps arrives with spirit and all favoritism after overcoming sensation Belgium by 3-2 in the semifinal. The team has great talents and seeks to retake the leading role in the national teams scene after falling to Switzerland in the Euro Cup.

Streaming

The duel will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports channel.

Probable escalations

For the match, Spain must go to the field with: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres and Marcos Alonso; Busquets, Rodri, Gavi and Sarabia; Ferrán Torres and Oyarzabal.

France’s likely lineup has: Lloris; Varane, Koundé and Lucas Hernández; Pogba, Rabiot, Pavard and Teo Hernández; Mbappé, Griezmann and Benzema.

Datasheet

SPAIN X FRANCE

Time: 3:45 pm (Brasilia time)

Stadium: San Siro, Milan, Italy

Where to watch: TNT Sports (closed TV)

Competition: UEFA Nations League Final