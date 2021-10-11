Spanish press sees ‘scandal’ in the Nations League, and Busquets explains why judge did not give Mbappé offside

Striker seemed to be ahead, but the move was revised by the VAR, which validated the goal, and France were champions against Spain.

Emotion was not lacking this Sunday (10) in the decision of the Nations League. At San Siro, Milan, Italy, the France won the Spain of comeback by 2-1 and won the unprecedented title of the competition. Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé scored the winning goals.

The turn of France happened in the 35th minute. Mbappé received it in the area, dribbled and scored the French’s second goal at the San Siro. In the bid, the shirt 10 seemed offside, but even after checking with the VAR, the goal was validated and, with that, the bleus became champions, winning the second edition of the competition. The first, who took it was Portugal.

“It’s incredible that they don’t draw the lines when Mbappé’s offside is very clear,” said Alfonso Pérez Burrull, commentator for “Radio Marca” in Spain.

“France is champion with scandal!” reads the headline of journalist Anna Cordovilla’s chronicle in “Mundo Deportivo”.

“It’s a major scandal in the form of a blatant error by the referee to turn a blind eye to a clear offside,” it says.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets analyzed the bid in an interview with TVE:

“Mbappé was offside, but the referee said Eric plays for the ball and the offside is nullified. They don’t explain it to us, you have to want to play the ball and Eric just wants to cut, he doesn’t lose control.”