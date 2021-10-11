Spotting confirms evolution for the 2023 Jeep Renegade

An interesting pic was posted on the profile World Drive and allows us to see even more clearly some important evolutions for the Jeep Renegade in its 2023 line.

In the images, which, according to the World Drive, are the off-road version of the Trailhawk appeal, in addition to the striking orange color, it is possible to see in an unprecedented way the new taillights that will feature in the compact SUV.

As previously anticipated, it is clear from the new images that Jeep prepares for the Renegade 2023 the same style of esthetic evolutions adopted for the new Compass, that is, a slight retouch on the exterior, with most of the evolutions focusing on the cabin.

It is possible to see, for example, the application of the brand’s new steering wheel, already present in the Commander and Compass, in addition to the inclusion of a clearly digital instrument panel, since we did not observe any type of analog instrumentation in the cluster.

The multimedia center is expected to gain new features and be improved.

Sightings of the World Drive anticipating the cabin of the 2023 Jeep Renegade Image: @mundodrive/Instagram reproduction

In the rest of the panel, we didn’t find novelties in the air vents, climate control system controls, among other points.

Under the hood, like the Secrets learned, the Renegade 2023 should bring together its greatest evolutions.

The 1.8 16V flex and 2.0 turbodiesel engines currently offered in the range should leave the scene to make room for the new 1.0 and 1.3 engines of the GSE family, much more efficient thanks to the use of turbo, direct injection, among other peripherals.

Thus, for the first time in the Renegade range, we will have the combination of the all-wheel drive system and the 9-speed automatic transmission with a flex propeller.

Probably the all-wheel drive system will only be offered in conjunction with the 1.3 turbo, which, in the Compass and Fiat Toro ranges, delivers up to 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm of torque.

According to the World Drive, in the prototype of the new Jeep Renegade, it was possible to verify that the vehicle was not equipped with a diesel engine, which is in line with the findings about the new engine.

The forecast is that the 2023 line of the Jeep Renegade will make its debut early next year.