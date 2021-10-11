Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics backtrack and Marvel’s Avengers becomes pay to win

Needless to say, this did not please the fanbase.

A recurrent and recent concern in new releases, mainly coming from some specific developers, is the loot boxes. When launching the Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics made it clear they weren’t going to appeal to the pay to win style. But the “success” it’s making when you get to Xbox Game Pass seems to have gone to the head and now Is it possible to buy XP Boosters in-game.

The cost of these turbines range from 100 to 500 credits, game currency. These credits are purchased with real currency, which makes the game pay to win, mainly because XP booster are extra experiences without having to strive to have them, ensuring an advantage over those who go in the race.

In 2019, Crystal Dynamics, the game’s developer under Square Enix, said: “our promise to the community is that we won’t have random loot boxes or pay to win scenarios“. Clearly that’s not what’s happening right now with the game being played the most on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

As PC Gamer remembers, the game got an update in March when it made it the more difficult and time-consuming process to level up, increasing grinding. Allied now to XP Boosters, the thing gets ugly for the developer (and distributor consequently) who backed down on the decision.



– Continues after advertising –

In this case, the advantage of a turbo purchased and not acquired playing normally will not interfere in the game of other players, as Marvel’s Avengers has no PvP mode. What happens in a game like this, you can progress through the campaign more easily and quickly.

Complaints can be found on the game’s official discussion forum on Steam, in addition to Reddit, which has over 60,000 members on the game’s official subreddit. Quotes like: “it’s a shame to see such a huge IP thrown away by incompetent developers and publishers” and “someone with the slightest sense would have predicted this coming after they ‘nerfed’ XP”.

Marvel’s Avengers recently arrived on the Xbox Game Pass and reached the list of the top 10 most played games on the service, giving the game a new lease of life. On Steam, right now, you can find 915 people playing. Would you stop playing because of XP booster? Comment there.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: PC Gamer