State Department of Health Bulletin – new coronavirus

COVID-19 BULLETIN – SES-PE COMMUNICATION

The State Department of Health (SES-PE) registered, this Sunday (10/10), 179 cases of Covid-19. Among those confirmed today, 22 (12%) are cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and 157 (88%) are mild. Now, Pernambuco totals 624,197 confirmed cases of the disease, with 54,187 serious and 570,010 mild, which are distributed across all 184 municipalities in Pernambuco, in addition to the Fernando de Noronha archipelago.

In addition, the bulletin records a total of 561,977 patients recovered from the disease. Of these, 33,099 were severely ill, requiring hospital admission, and 528,878 were mild cases.

Six new deaths (3 male and 3 female) were also laboratory confirmed, which occurred between 04/08/2021 and 09/16/2021. The new deaths are of people residing in the municipalities of Jaboatão dos Guararapes (1), Paulista (1), Pedra (1), Recife (1), São Lourenço da Mata (1) and Tamandaré (1). With this, the state totals 19,845 deaths from the disease.

Patients were aged between 32 and 91 years. The age groups are: 30 to 39 (1), 50 to 59 (1), 60 to 69 (2), 70 to 79 (1) and 80 and over (1). Of this total, four had preexisting diseases: obesity (3), cardiovascular disease (2), diabetes (1), hypertension (1) – a patient may have more than one comorbidity. The others are under investigation.

BALANCE OF VACCINATION – Pernambuco has already applied 10,596,836 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in its population, since the beginning of the immunization campaign in the state (on January 18, 2021).

Regarding the first doses, there were 6,568,234 applications (coverage of 85.39%). Of the total, 3,941,822 people from Pernambuco (51.24%) have already completed their vaccination schedules, with 3,768,749 people being vaccinated with immunizing agents applied in two doses and another 173,073 people from Pernambuco who received a vaccine applied in a single dose. Regarding booster doses (third dose), 86,780 doses have already been applied.

More detailed information on the Covid-19 vaccinated population is available on the Vaccine Monitoring Panel, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3xteooh. In the online environment, there are coverages by group and by municipalities, doses applied x distributed by city, profile of those vaccinated (gender, race/color). There are also downloadable databases.

Check out the full newsletter: https://cutt.ly/rE8RduE