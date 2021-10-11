Station owners will sell gasoline at R$3.50 in protest of taxes

Photo: Roberta Aline/ Cidadeverde.com

Gas station owners organize a protest for Thursday (10/14) reinforcing the Tax Free Day campaign. Five stations in the capital of Piauí will be selling regular gasoline for R$3.50 a liter. The promotion will only be valid for those who pay in cash.

To Cidadeverde.com, the president of the Union of Fuel Reseller Stations of the State of Piauí (SINDIPOSTOS-PI), Alexandre Valença, confirmed the information and said that the campaign will only take place in Teresina. Discarding with that the participation of other posts in the interior of Piauí.

PARTICIPATING STATIONS:

Rank: More João XXIII Network

Address: Av. João XXIII, nº 820 – Grooms.

Rank: PH Prime station

Address: Av. Prefeito Wall Ferraz – 10030 – Piauí Park.

Rank: Chief Post 20

Address: Av. Frei Serafim, 2540 – Downtown.

Rank: Planalto XXI post

Address: Av. Marechal Castelo Branco nº 1271 – For the time being.

Post: HD 1 station

Address: Av. João XXIII, nº 812 – Grooms.

The action is by SINDIPOSTOS-PI in partnership with the owners of gas stations, which aims to make the population aware of the amount of taxes that are levied on the sale of gasoline.

“The sale will start at 7 am on October 14th. Each gas station that will participate in the campaign will sell up to 5 thousand liters of regular gasoline and each driver will be able to refuel up to 15 liters per vehicle”, highlighted Alexandre Valença.

With the action, the union intends to demonstrate to the final consumer that he pays at least 50% tax on the value of the fuel.

Due to the campaign, SINDIPOSTOS-PI believes that long lines are formed early in the morning at the posts listed above.

On Friday (8), Petrobras announced increases of 7.2% in the prices of gasoline and cooking gas at its refineries. The diesel price, which was readjusted last week, will remain stable.

In Piauí, the readjustment has already been passed on to the pumps and people from Piauí have been consuming more expensive gasoline since yesterday.

Nathaniel Lima

[email protected]greenage.com