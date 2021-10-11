Stepmother of a student indicted for abusing 3 and 9-year-old sisters remembers a suspicion: ‘My God, is this boy a pedophile?’

RIO – “Once a medical Instagram posted a picture of a baby with a tumor in the sacral region. Then he asked me if I had the original photo because that was the part of the genitals. He wanted to see the children’s parts. I hadn’t paid attention at all because it was a tumor so big you didn’t even notice the rest. I thought: my God, is this boy a pedophile? I didn’t know anything, but that stuck in my head”.

Family says there was monster in the house:A medical student is accused of having abused four children, including his 3 and 9-year-old sisters

It is moments like these that PL, 22-year-old stepmother of Marcos Vitor Dantas Aguiar Pereira, goes through and replays in his memory to try to understand the last events of his life with his stepson. She met him when she was 8 years old and started living in the same house with the boy when he was 11 and married his father. At the end of last month, after more than a decade of living together, the family discovered that Marcos Vitor, a shy child and a calm teenager, had abused four children, two of them his 3 and 9 year old sisters.

Indicted for rape of a vulnerable person, the medical student is in an unknown location and, according to the lawyer Eduardo Faustino Lima Sá, who represents him, the client is not a fugitive and has just given up the “right to interrogation”.

Each memory helps to build, for PL, what could be the real Marcos Vitor. Not the educated, intelligent young man, who rarely went out or got involved in teenage troubles, but a criminal mind that hid under a socially acceptable version. Among other things, PK, who is also studying medicine, remembers that he spent hours locked in his room and that, not long ago, he took a snake into the house, which he used to display around his neck. She was surprised, but allowed as long as the animal was not loose around the house.

— I’m terrified of snakes — she remembers, saying that he gave the animal when he went to study medicine at a university in Manaus, about two years ago.

Marcos Vitor, more reclusive, used to call his sisters to play video games with him. PK believes this was not the only time he used to perpetrate abuse and touch children. Not only in the sisters, but also in a cousin, the daughter of her stepmother’s sister, who is a doctor. In addition to her, a fourth child in the family would also have been abused. The first to denounce was PL’s niece, now 13, who remembers that the first time was during a trip for the whole family to Uruguay, more than ten years ago. The teenager, who suffers from depression and has been using fluxetine since age 6, believes she was molested from 5 to 10 years old. Like the others, she didn’t understand what was going on and was afraid to speak. Marcos Vitor asked the children, including the sisters, not to tell anyone.

“I believe he took advantage of any situation.” Where we used to gather, at my paternal grandparents’ house, at my mother’s beach house, anywhere I was alone with a child—he supposes.

Just this week, an episode told by a cousin was seen in a different light, now that the accusations have surfaced and that the children have reported the atrocities suffered to justice. A team of psychologists followed the statements and the almost 3-year-old baby could barely pronounce the parts of the body that the medical student had touched. The cousin recalled that, one weekend at PL’s parents’ beach house, she caught him with one of the children in a closed room. He said he was surprised and, when he opened the door, he saw that Marcos Vitor had the zipper open. “She fought with my niece, she said: ‘Get out of there, I don’t want anyone in a locked room here,’ says PK He replied to his cousin that he couldn’t see anything because he left the sheet on top. She went to check it herself and saw that he was already alone with the zipper on his pants closed.

— At that time, if we had investigated properly, we would have found out — he believes. — But we didn’t even care, he told the girl to leave, he got dressed and we didn’t even care.

The good guy’s cover, in his stepmother’s opinion, was an important strategy not to be discovered and go unpunished for so long, as well as the young age of the victims chosen by him.

— None of the children understood, the 13-year-old (niece) was since the age of five. They grew up with him doing it. They didn’t know anything, because no one is going to talk about sex with a 3, 4, 5 year old child. They didn’t know that was wrong,” he says. — He painted that he was a good son, that he didn’t like to go out, he didn’t like to drink, just so as not to arouse suspicion. Anyone who knew him would never think such a thing about him, I would never imagine.

Today she understands some of the behaviors of the oldest daughter, 9 years old, she was, over time, “developing”:

— She began to suffer from anxiety and became very embarrassed about changing (taking off her clothes). I just wanted to sleep with us in bed. I didn’t just sleep in her room, thank God, or on the mattress in our room, I didn’t want to sleep alone anymore. It was always me or Dad.

PL separated from her husband who, according to her, supports everything “on the basis of medicines”. From a family of doctors or medicine students — she and two other sisters are still studying — she believes she may have influenced Marcos Vitor in his career choice. But she doesn’t think it was the only motivation for the young man, who had already attended five periods of law and used to publish intransigent defenses of harsher sentences for rapists.

“He always liked everything good, you know? Also for the money he saw that people were earning well and such. I think I wanted money and to continue doing evil.

When contacted, Marcos Vitor’s lawyer informed that he would not pronounce himself due to the fact that the process was carried out in secrecy by the courts and involved minors. The student has not been officially declared a fugitive, but the police have yet to notify him.

Meanwhile, PL has gathered as much elements as possible to help her understand and the Justice to form conviction about the boy’s actions. Messages that his stepmother exchanged with him, in which the student would have confessed and attributed his behavior to a “dark side” of him, are already in the hands of investigators. As well as numerous posts by the boy, such as one from 2016 that seems to be a self-description: “Everyone has two faces, sometimes even three. The closer you look, the less you’ll see,” followed by suits from a playing card game.