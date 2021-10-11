Study shows that couples tend to share certain health problems – 10/10/2021

Looking at more than 33,000 heterosexual couples from Japan and the Netherlands, researchers from the two countries noticed similarities in cholesterol and triglyceride rates and even in the incidence of certain diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes. In other words, men and women in the same relationship tended to have a more similar health situation than the average for the population.

To arrive at these results, the information of 5,391 couples was analyzed from two databases —a Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization (ToMMo) and the lifelines. The average ages of Dutch husbands and wives were 50 and 47 years old, respectively. As for the Japanese participants, 63 and 60 years old.

According to the researchers, significant similarities were found in different cardiometabolic risk factors. Men exhibited an increased risk for hypertension if their wives had the disease, for example. The same was seen for metabolic syndrome (MetS), a set of changes that favor cardiovascular problems.

“Husbands whose wives had MetS were 70% more likely [da mesma condição]”, highlight the authors in the article.

day to day in common

Similarities in habits were also found, such as alcohol and cigarette consumption. Couples between 20 and 39 years old, for example, had greater “agreement” (both consumed) for smoking.

Among the countries, however, some discrepancies were pointed out. Dutch couples, for example, showed greater similarity in anthropometric (physical) traits and lifestyle habits than Japanese couples.

According to the authors of the research, published in the journal atherosclerosis, cultural characteristics would be behind this finding.

Guidelines for couples

Despite the high similarity in lifestyle, many of the correlations occurred among couples with low genetic similarity. This highlights the importance of choosing healthy habits.

“Throughout the relationship, couples can have a similar performance with physical activities due to shared environmental factors [por exemplo, acesso a uma academia] and interaction between the couple”, explain the scientists involved in the investigation.

According to them, interventions aimed at spouses to change their lifestyle would be more effective. And that, in turn, would reduce the risk of different diseases.