Summary of the main events of Secret Truths in the week

In the soap opera Verdades Secretas, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) will officially ask Carolina (Drica Moraes) to marry him, causing concern to many people, including Angel (Camila Queiroz). And who will notice the strange atmosphere between stepdaughter and stepfather is Giovanna (Agatha Moreira), who will catch them having a suspicious conversation.

Throughout this week, Carolina will prepare a family dinner to announce that she will marry her boyfriend. Angel will ask Guilherme (Gabriel Leone) to accompany her at the event, but will not reveal that it is a clear attempt to provoke the manager during the meal.

And, in fact, she will manage to irritate the rich man. Alex will take the young woman to a corner and the two will have a very trying conversation. Giovanna will end up seeing the duo sort of arguing and will be satisfied with her father, who will manage to lose her way at first, although the young woman is not completely convinced.

During dinner, Pia’s daughter (Guilhermina Guinle) will notice her father’s exchange of glances with the model. And the girl will be brooding about the situation and will burst when she finds out that Alex has invited Angel to spend the honeymoon with him and Carolina.

The model’s mother will be targeted by Pia, who will try to prevent the businessman from marrying Everaldo’s former employee. However, he will be determined to take the wedding forward, all to stay close to the model.

But Angel will ask her grandmother to allow her to live with her, as she doesn’t want to live with her mother and new stepfather. The claim can derail the romance and a couple likes to have their intimacy. But Alex won’t give up so easily and will surround his stepdaughter again, asking him for his honeymoon.

Giovanna faces Alex in Secret Truths

Angel will be persuaded to travel with her mother and stepfather, but the one who won’t buy this story is Giovanna. The girl will face her father and make it very clear that there is something between him and her friend.

Carol marries Alex and radically changes her look, surprising everyone. With money, she proves to be a beautiful woman. But that won’t be enough for the manager to forget about Angel and dedicate himself only to his wedding.

The three will travel and Alex will propose to spend more time with the model with the claim that he needs to get to know her better. Of course, the wife will not suspect that stepfather and stepdaughter have some kind of relationship and will even encourage the two to go out together.

The model will ask why the businessman has married Carolina and he will confess that he did all that for her. The girl will be shocked and will ask the rich man to stay away from her, in addition to respecting her mother.

Fanny catches Anthony and Giovanna

Fanny (Marieta Severo) will come up with a plan and catch Anthony (Reynaldo Gianecchini) in bed with Giovanna. Suspicious with the gigolo’s sudden departures, she will ask Visky (Rainer Cadete) for help and discover the whole farce of the pair of lovers.

The owner of the modeling agency will learn that the beloved rented a flat to meet Alex’s daughter (Rodrigo Lombardi). “Absolutely, I have something to tell you. Anthony goes to a flat practically every afternoon. And the flat is rented in his name,” says the booker. “He’s seeing the little girl, give me the address of the flat”, asks the madam, while taking out her anger on the employee.

During the conversation, Visky claims he has a plan in mind. “It doesn’t distil the hatred you have of Anthony on me. The plan is good and dumb fags are stillborn. You rent a flat on the same floor as Anthony, set up a scheme and when you find out that the two are there together, enter and make your scandal. The guy at the reception has become a friend and said he’ll call when he clears a flat on Anthony’s floor.”

“Anthony always made me do it, but getting back with Giovanna… I’ll end up losing my contract with Alex. I don’t know what would become of me without you”, says Fanny, who decides to follow the plan.

On the day of the meeting, in a scene from Secret Truths, she invents a trip and says she’s going out for the day. The gigolo and Giovanna fall into the trap and meet at the hotel. The madam, in turn, bribes the maid, gets the keys to the couple’s room and waits for the two to arrive in another room.