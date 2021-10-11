SUS spends BRL 300 million for physical inactivity among Brazilians

That the practice of sports and physical activities are great for health, everyone already knows. Now, however, a study by the Fluminense Federal University (UFF) has calculated the economic impact of a sedentary lifestyle on the Unified Health System (SUS) in different parts of Brazil. The values ​​reach R$ 300 million, just with hospitalizations. The values ​​are for 2019, the year before the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The research is entitled “Socioeconomic implications of physical inactivity: national panorama and implications for public policy”. For Antonio Vargas, deputy head of the Department of Economics at UFF and executive coordinator of the study, the cost could be avoided with measures that increase the population’s access to programs to promote physical activity.

publicity

Read more:

This incentive needs to be directed to different segments of the Brazilian population. Some sectors are more needy than others. Lack of exercise affects, for example, many more women than men. In the study, researchers see the implementation of physical activity policies as preventive health.

The volume of existing data led UFF researchers to focus on people aged 40 or over. Thus, they correlated this information with the cost of treatment in the SUS, that is, hospitalization costs. As it was done before the coronavirus pandemic, the group is now looking to update the 2020 data.

Physical inactivity and chronic diseases

In an interview with Brazil Agency, Antonio Vargas highlighted that the lack of physical exercise is associated with the incidence of several non-communicable chronic diseases and is the main risk factor for mortality worldwide. The main ones are hypertension, diabetes, colon and breast cancer.

In Brazil, 47% of the population that practices physical activities do not reach the minimum necessary per week. Image: peampath2812/Shutterstock

“To a greater or lesser extent, these illnesses are correlated with physical inactivity. Some in a smaller percentage and others, larger. Is it over there [atividade física] it is not separated and, therefore, it should have a very special attention from the point of view of programs aimed at prevention”, observed the coordinator.

The level of income and education are factors linked to exercise. Sedentary lifestyle is higher in people with seven years of schooling or less, representing 57.92% of this population. For those who have 12 years of schooling or more, the percentage drops to 41.18%.

Currently, 88% of the municipalities in Brazil have actions in the area of ​​sport and leisure. The number, however, is low when it comes to sports programs aimed at social inclusion in needy communities (26.4%) or for people with disabilities (16.8%). The same happens when the target audience is elderly and women.

The problem is not just the SUS or Brazil. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 20% of the world’s adult population and 80% of adolescents are sedentary. And, among those who practice some physical exercise, 27.5% do not reach the minimum desirable levels. In Brazil, this last percentage is 47%.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!