Swiss company announces express charger for electric cars – News

Swiss company ABB has launched a new charger for electric cars that promises to take vehicles to full charge in just 15 minutes. The Terra 360 is a machine that can charge up to four cars simultaneously.

According to the company, the cars will be ‘fueled’ with a load of 360 kW, capable of completing the battery of most current electric vehicles in just 15 minutes.

THE recharge speed and battery autonomy are two of the biggest criticisms that electric cars have always suffered. Despite the evolution of vehicle technology and ‘fueling’, the process still does not compete with cars powered by gasoline, diesel or gas.

The president of ABB, Frank Muehlon, highlighted the importance of technology companies in the development and improvement of electric mobility, a target of public policies and laws in favor of the environment.

“With governments around the world writing public policies in favor of electric vehicles and combating climate change, the demand for the structure of electric cars, especially fast, convenient and easy-to-operate charging stations, is growing more than ever.” commented Muehlon.

ABB expects that charging stations with the Terra 360 will be operating by the end of 2021 in Europe and the United States. Latin America and Asia should receive the first equipment as early as 2022.

Currently, about 20% of global CO2 emissions are caused by road transport. Countries like Germany, which has a strong automobile industry, signed laws in recent years that will prohibit the production of combustion cars from 2030.