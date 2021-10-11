Tadeu Schmidt is the new BBB presenter; Maju will take over Fantástico’s presentation alongside Poliana | Fantastic

With Tadeu’s departure for the ‘BBB’, the ‘Fantástico’ will be presented by two women: Poliana Abritta will have the journalist Maju Coutinho as a partner in charge of the Sunday. “It’s really cool to have two women anchoring together a super important program like ‘Fantastic’. It marks a new time”, highlights Maju. Tadeu Schmidt, the new ‘BBB’ presenter In 1997, Tadeu joined TV Globo Brasília and, three years later, he joined the TV station’s Sports team in Rio de Janeiro. With a light and humorous style, he worked as a reporter and presenter on TV news programs and programs such as ‘Esporte Espetacular’, ‘Globo Esporte’, ‘Jornal Nacional’ and ‘Bom Dia Brasil’, and participated in the coverage of major events such as Games Olympics, World Cups and Formula 1. He reached the ‘Fantastic’ in 2007 with the responsibility of creating a new format for the goals of the round until he definitively took over the anchoring of the ‘Show da Vida’ in 2011. Over 14 years, he created very successful paintings, such as “Bola full, bola wilted”, “Virtual Detective” and the cavalinhos, which started out digital, later gained voice, charisma and the whole country. It also gave the player who scores three goals in the same match the right to ask for music in ‘Fantástico’, a joke that went beyond the sport and became a catchphrase among Brazilians whenever someone achieves the same feat three times. The pride of having been part of the history of the program that brings together information, entertainment, reporting and behavior is immeasurable. “I’m still with a sinking heart for leaving ‘Fantastic’. It’s been 14 years of full realization, of so many moments that changed my life and I’ll never forget. But I’m still proud and happy to have been chosen for this new mission”, he delivers. Maju Coutinho, the new presenter of ‘Fantástico’ On Globo since 2007, Maria Júlia Coutinho worked as a reporter for local news programs in São Paulo for six years before being chosen for the first time to present, as a substitute, the weather forecast on ‘Globo’ Rural’ and in the ‘Bom Dia Brasil’. A year later, in ‘Hora 1’, he informed, in a relaxed way, “what clothes” Brazilians should leave the house, playing with the verses of Noel Rosa. He also left his mark deciphering weather maps on other news programs, before debuting on ‘Jornal Nacional’ in 2015, but this time live, as the weather forecast had never been done. With a relaxed style and lavish charisma, Maju soon conquered the country. As a duty attendant, Maju presented ‘Jornal Hoje’ for the first time in 2017 and ‘Jornal Nacional’ in 2019, a few months before debuting alone as a starter on the JH bench. She is also one of the hosts of GloboNews’ program and podcast ‘Papo de Política’. Two years ago, she replaced Poliana Abritta on her vacation at ‘Fantástico’ and is now ready to definitely share with her the anchoring of the weekly Sunday night magazine. “After taking on the challenge of presenting JH on my own, especially during the pandemic, when the newspaper had very hot information, now I have the pleasure of going to ‘Fantástico’, a program I’ve always admired and always wanted to work on, with the honor of having a woman by my side”, he says.