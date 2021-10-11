Taison remembers the battered referee and plays with Yuri after a rout

After Inter’s 5-2 rout against Chapecoense, Taison remembered the referee Rodrigo Crivellaro, victim of aggression in a Gauchão A2 game last week. The player wished the referee strength, citing the episode. In addition, he was thrilled with the goal he scored and joked about the assistance he gave Yuri Alberto.

“I want to wish the referee strength who went through this sad episode in football. All the best for him,” he said in an interview with Premiere.

The referees organized a protest against the violence during the Brasileirão round. Before the games, they knelt on the lawn and raised their work tools. Crivellaro was attacked by player Willian Ribeiro in the game between São Paulo de Rio Grande and Guarani de Venâncio Aires, last Monday.

About the departure, Taison was just joy. Scorer of one goal and one assist, he played with Yuri Alberto and celebrated the fans’ return to Beira-Rio.

“I’m happy for the goal and the assist. My first in this return to Inter. I joke with Yuri Alberto that he doesn’t score when I assist. I’m happy to return to Inter, to Brazil, and to be so well received.” , said.

“It was very good (fans return). The victory, after 11 years playing in the stadium I created myself, my family came to support me, an environment that I love. At home, Inter has to be that way. Inter is too big. We showed the strength of our team and we have to continue like that, because Wednesday has more,” he explained.

Colorado’s next commitment will be at home again, against America-MG. The team from Rio Grande do Sul is in seventh, with 36 points.