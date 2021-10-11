‘Taiwan Will Not Be Forced To Bow To China’ Says President Tsai In National Day Holiday Speech | World

Taiwan’s President, Tsai Ing-wen, said on Sunday (10) that the territory “will continue to strengthen its defenses” to guarantee the island’s autonomy in the face of pressure from China.

“We will not act rashly, but there should be absolutely no illusions that the Taiwanese people will bow to the pressure,” she said.

She spoke in a broadcast broadcast for the National Day holiday, the date equivalent to the day of independence for this province considered rebellious by the Chinese government.

Taiwan is an island of 23 million people that broke away from China and has an independent government and democratic elections.

But the Chinese government considers the island to be its territory and threatens to conquer it — by force, if necessary.

“We will continue to strengthen our defenses to ensure that no one can force Taiwan to follow the path that China has charted for us,” Tsai said.

According to the Taiwanese president, the Chinese government does not offer a democratic way of life for Taiwan, nor sovereignty for its inhabitants.

China and Taiwan exchange barbs amid threats to island sovereignty

The Chinese government has already brought about 150 military planes into Taiwan’s airspace (ADIZ) in just the first four days of October, according to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense, a show of force that is seen as an act of intimidation and aggression by several countries.

The incursions broke a daily record on Saturday (2), with 39 aircraft, and on Monday (4), with 56 planes (the highest number ever recorded), of which 36 were fighters and 12 H-6 bombers with nuclear capability.

2 of 2 Chinese PA-J16 fighter-bomber flies at unidentified location — Photo: Taiwan Ministry of Defense via AP Chinese PA-J16 fighter-bomber flies at unidentified location — Photo: Taiwan Ministry of Defense via AP

The United States called on China last week to halt “provocative” and “destabilizing” military activities in the region — a request that was ignored.

“We urge Beijing to end military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion on Taiwan,” the US State Department said in a statement.

Since Xi Jinping took command of China in 2012, military planes have invaded Taiwan’s air defense zone almost daily.