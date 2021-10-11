Ten bets from Araraquara hit the court in Mega-Sena

Mega-Sena (Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil)

Ten bets placed in lottery shops in Araraquara matched the four numbers of the Mega-Sena drawn on Saturday night (9) in São Paulo and will receive R$365.82.

Only one of these bets was a sweepstakes and will receive the amount of R$ 1,097.40 to be split.

Winning bets were placed on the Via Expressa lottery, Lotérica Sorte Extra, Cassimiro Loterias and Lotérica Zebrão. There were also bets made through Caixa’s electronic channels.

Also according to Caixa, 131 bets made five hits and will receive R$ 15,067.60 and 7,708 bets made four hits and will receive R$ 365.82.

MAIN AWARD

Nobody hit the six dozen of the Mega Sena (03, 07, 10, 11, 27, 46). Thus, the prize has accumulated and will be able to pay R$ 6.5 million next Wednesday (14). The information is from the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

Bets can be placed up to 19:00 (GMT) at any lottery in the country or online, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website, accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.