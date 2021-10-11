Tencati debuts with victory and Tigre takes the lead of the quadrangular

Criciúma applied 2-0 in Ituano this Sunday afternoon, the 10th, in the interior of São Paulo

With a new coach in the bunker, Criciúma sent away the bad record away from home throughout Serie C and beat Ituano in the interior of São Paulo. The duel this Sunday afternoon, the 10th, at Novelli Júnior stadium, in Itu, for the second round of the quadrangular, had exactly what Cláudio Tencati had planned: organization and precision. Tigre scored 2-0, with goals from Claudinho and Dudu Vieira and is now leader of group C.

In the next round, Santa Catarina host Botafogo at the Heriberto Hülse stadium. The match takes place on Saturday, the 16th. Before that, on Wednesday, the 13th, Tigre will face Figueirense, at Orlando Scarpelli, for the Copa SC. Ituano de Mazola Júnior is second, but may fall in the table after the confrontation between Paysandu and Botafogo, which takes place on Monday, the 11th. In the third round, Ituano receives Paysandu, also on Saturday.



claudinho scored a beautiful goal in the victory in Itu. (Photo: Celso da Luz/Criciúma EC)

tiger on the attack

Coach Claudio Tencati’s lecture was clear: “play for the result”. And that was exactly what the Criciúma players did in the first half against Ituano. Even away from home, Tigre started the duel better and took advantage of the good moment to open up the advantage on the scoreboard.

The first chance was in the very first minute. Silvinho went to the bottom and crossed low. Matheus Mancini covered and gave the corner. In the recovery, Claudinho took the rebound and sent towards the goal. The ball was deflected midway and stayed with Pegorari.

Santa Catarina continued with more ball possession and put into practice another request from the new coach: organization. From the sides, the Tiger tried to reach the opposing area. In fact, the rival took a while to find himself on the field and only woke up in the match after suffering the goal. At 19, Silvinho found Claudinho inside the area and free. This time, the right-back didn’t waste it. He fixed the ball and sent a strong kick, in the right corner, with no chance of defense for Pegorari.

House owners grow on departure

Leader of the group, Ituano decided to play football and started to create opportunities. The first was just after Criciúma’s goal. Pacheco crossed for Tiago Marques. Free in the small area, he missed the ball and wasted his chance.

The Tiger, on the other hand, did not retreat and remained well distributed in the field. At 36, he almost scored his second. Henan received it on the right and crossed low, Silvinho arrived unbalanced on the ball and hit his teammate, lucky for him that the referee had signaled offside.

Ituano had two more chances to tie in the first half, wasted both. First Leo Duarte inaccurately headed a cross from Mário Sérgio. Then, at 43, the São Paulo team stopped in a major intervention by goalkeeper Gustavo. Gerson Magrão took a free kick with category, and shirt 1 went for it.



Tiger is leader of group C, with four points.

under pressure

The second stage was very different from the first. Ituano came back from the locker room willing to tie the game and started to have game volume. In the first minute, Gérson Magrão took advantage of the rebound and submitted with force, the ball passing very close to the crossbar. At five, Gustavo rushed out of the goal and the ball fell to Tiago Marques, who wasted it by sending it over. Without creating chances in the second stage, Eduardo tried to surprise him by taking a free kick towards the goal, but he was almost in midfield. Attentive, Pegorari made the defense.

With his team cooling off in the game, Mazola Júnior made three substitutions: he replaced Tiago Marques, Mário Sérgio, João Victor and Léo Duarte, for Fernandinho, Rhuan, Iago Telles and Kadu Barone. Tencati responded by exchanging Fellipe Mateus and Henan for Luiz Paulo and Hygor.

tiger closes the account

The changes worked for Criciúma, who closed the score at 36. Silvinho pulled a quick counterattack on the left and crossed to Dudu Vieira. The defensive midfielder took it at first, without letting the ball fall, and ended up in the corner. Referee Douglas Schwengber da Silva still waited for the referee’s video analysis to confirm the goal.

Afterwards, Tencati made two more substitutions to cool off the match: he replaced Silvinho for Dudu Figueiredo and Eduardo for Renan Areias. Before the end of the duel, midfielder Lucas Nathan gave a cart with his leg raised and was sent off by the referee, who ended the game soon after.