Teresina stations will sell gasoline at R$3.50 on Thursday, 14

O Union of Fuel Reseller Stations of the State of Piauí (Sindipostos/PI) will perform, on the day October 14, the campaign ‘Tax Free Day’. On this day, the price of liter of gasoline will be R$3.50 at some posts in the capital.

The aim of the campaign is to make consumers aware of the high tax burden that applies to the liter of gasoline. According to what was disclosed by the union, the sale will be limited to 15 liters per vehicle.

THE promotion is valid for cash payments only. and starts at 7am on October 14th, next Thursday.

So far, five posts have joined the campaign:

– Rede Mais Post (João XXIII Avenue, Noivos)

– Planalto XXI Post (Avenida Marechal Castelo Branco, For the time being)

– PH Prime Post (Avenida Mayor Wall Ferraz, Piauí Park)

– HD 1 Station (Avenue João XXIII, Grooms)

– Posto Cacique 20 (Avenida Frei Serafim, Centro)

This Saturday (9), the Petrobras readjusted the price of gasoline by 7.2% at distributors. Also this week, government and opposition diverged on the cause of the rise in fuel prices.

State deputy João de Deus (PT) stated, in the gallery of the Legislative Assembly, that the ICMS is not responsible for the increase in fuel prices, which rose by more than 50% this year alone, while the ICMS was only revised in 2017. Since then it did not change. For the speaker, the soaring price of gasoline and diesel oil is caused by the lack of a president in Brazil who is not unprepared and irresponsible.

Using the time of the opposition bloc leadership, Deputy Teresa Britto (PV) stated that she is not an economist, but understands economics. “As I’m also a housewife, I know how much it used to cost and how much a kilo of rice costs now, and when I preach the ICMS reduction, it acts on two fronts. The first is aimed at attracting companies to Piauí and generating more jobs. The people working will consume more and consequently will generate more taxes”, she said.