Thaila Ayala reveals feeling the reflexes of the abortions suffered in the current pregnancy – Famous

Thaila Ayala (photo: Reproduction/Insatgram)

This weekend, the actress



Thaila Ayala



he vented with his followers about the abortions he suffered, revealing that he felt the effects of his current management. The artist is 6 months pregnant and expects her first child with the actor



Renato Gos



.

“I found out I was two weeks pregnant and I lost it at two months and a little. I went into surgery knowing that I might have to pull out both tubes. It was pretty scary. During surgery she did a test on the other tube and it was fine and I didn’t need lose both”



, he told when recalling some tense moments after losing one of the babies.

As informed by the famous woman, her current healthy management and the boy will be called



Francisco



.



“Pregnancy is the most private thing that exists on planet Earth. It is so unique to each person. I still feel and see reflections of these two losses in this pregnancy. How different it is being. And I’m sure these two losses influenced it. So. how they influenced my marriage”



, told the



Thaila



.

The actress also commented that the abortions brought her even closer to her husband, which helped her understand that everything has its time.



“Renato and I already had a wonderful relationship, but after the loss of the second baby, our relationship changed. An inexplicable union transformation.”



, finished.