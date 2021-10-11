Thaila Ayala, six months pregnant, says she feels a reflection of the miscarriages she suffered

Thaila Ayala talks about her pregnancy Photo: Leda Abuhab

Thaila Ayala opened space to answer the questions of his followers this Sunday, 10, through Instagram stories. six and a half months pregnant, the actress told about the two abortions who suffers before Francisco’s pregnancy.

One abortion was a miscarriage and the other was an ectopic pregnancy, when the embryo forms outside the uterus. In Thaila’s case, she had to undergo surgery and almost lost both tubes, which prevented her from getting pregnant again.

“I found out I was two weeks pregnant and I lost it at two months and a little. I went into surgery knowing that maybe I would have to pull out both tubes. It was pretty scary. During surgery, they took one out and tested the other, which was working, I didn’t have to take it out. Other than that, I didn’t have any more exams or surgery,” he said.

“Pregnancy is the most private thing that exists on planet Earth. It is something so unique to each person. I still feel and see reflections of these two losses in this pregnancy. How different it is being. And I’m sure these two losses influenced in this. As well as influenced a lot in my marriage,” revealed the actress, who is married to the actor Renato Góes.

“Renato and I already had a wonderful relationship, but after the loss of the second baby, after going through everything we went through, our relationship turned into an inexplicable union,” he said.

In addition to a miscarriage and a tubal pregnancy before the current pregnancy. “A child is not a project, it is a soul sent with a purpose. It’s something very grand, in addition to a wish. If it has to be, it will be in God’s timing. I understood that, not that it’s easy”, concluded Ayala.

On another occasion, also on Instagram, she said that she did not know she was pregnant when she had a miscarriage the first time. “On Monday I already knew, so I was super nervous with all these fears. It was all very close. The first miscarriage was in November, the surgery was in February and in April I got pregnant again,” she said.