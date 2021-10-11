The American couple accused of trying to sell nuclear submarine secrets

The couple allegedly tried to sell classified data on US nuclear submarines to a foreign government

A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife were accused of trying to sell nuclear secrets to what they believed to be the government of a foreign country.

Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, were arrested in West Virginia last Saturday (09/10), the US Department of Justice announced.

They allegedly tried to sell the data from a nuclear submarine project, hidden in a peanut butter sandwich, to someone they believed was the representative of another country.

But, in fact, it was an FBI agent (the American federal police) in disguise.