The best investments for every financial goal

One of the biggest mistakes investors make when choosing an investment is looking only at its yield as a criterion for choosing or excluding an asset.

If you want to choose an investment that brings good profitability and security for your money, the best thing to do is to always understand what is the objective you have for that money. Once you set the time goal for your application, it’s much easier to define where to invest.

Main objectives

It is possible to separate investments into 3 main objectives. If you have a goal for 3 years from now (like taking a trip next year or changing your car in 2 years) you should look for short-term investments. Medium-term goals include plans for 3 to 10 years in the future (buying a house, for example) and over 10 years (retirement, investments for children) we consider long-term.

If you have a long term goal and put your money into an investment made for the short term you will have a lower return on your money. If you place a short-term value on a long-term investment, you can lose money when you withdraw your money.

SHORT TERM

If you want to invest for purposes of up to 3 years, the ideal is to look for fixed income investments linked to interest rates, such as the Treasury Selic, CDBs, LCI, LCA and LCs. These investments have low risk and short maturity.

The chance of losing money with these assets is low and for this reason their profitability is not the best. In this case, you are trading the security and certainty of withdrawing your money without loss for a lower return.

MID-TERM

For the medium term it is still necessary to continue in fixed income, but investment options increase. It is possible to invest in IPCA Treasury, Prefixed Treasury and Selic Treasury, in addition to seeking more profitable options within private fixed income. CDBs and debentures can be good options for those looking to earn a little more.

You must be very careful when investing your money in these assets in their redemption conditions. In some cases you can lose if you need to take your money before the expiration date.

LONG TERM

The big star of long-term investments is variable income. In it we find stocks, real estate funds and ETFs. In the short term, this type of application suffers from a lot of volatility. This means that the amount invested can vary greatly from one day to the next and for this reason it is not recommended for either medium or long term.

Building a balanced portfolio with these assets can greatly increase the profitability of your money while protecting it. Furthermore, with these investments you start to receive dividends and in some cases you are able to expose your money to the dollar.

It is very important that you study hard what the risks of these assets are, as it is possible to lose a large part of your money if you make the wrong choices.