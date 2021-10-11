The podium party of the Formula 1 GP of Turkey (Photo: Umit Bektas/Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

The Turkish GP this Sunday (10) was not as mind-blowing as the one in Russia two weeks ago, but it had its moments. What didn’t exist was a fight for victory: Valtteri Bottas started at the top and was only out during the long pit-stop window. Other than that, it was never threatened.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

And the threat that presented itself was Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque stayed on the track while the top two finishers stopped. He ended up 6s ahead of Bottas and less than 20 laps to go. It gave rise to a race without a pit-stop, but soon saw that the pace of the new tires would engulf Ferrari. Bottas overtook, Leclerc stopped.

With that, Max Verstappen regained the second place and followed it to the end, without getting any closer. Sergio Pérez had a great race and left Leclerc behind in the end to go on the podium. The ferrarista was fourth, while Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and with his own confusion in the decision to stop or not. He didn’t want to, but Mercedes ordered and took the momentary third place he occupied.

Formula 1 is now back in two weeks, on October 22-24, in Austin, with the US GP.

Check out the best moments of the Turkish GP:

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!