The Brazilian who founded two companies and took them both to the stock exchange

At the age of 75, mechanical engineer Miguel Abuhab accomplished a feat: he made the IPO (Initial Offering of Shares, in Portuguese) of Neogrid, the technology company of which he is the board Chairman. This was not the first time. In 2006, it had already taken Datasul to the stock exchange, whichand developed integrated solutions for ssoftware in gare business (ERP) and, today, belongs to Totvs.

He tells this story and many others in the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, program aimed at the world of finance, presented by the financial educator Fabrício Duarte.

eightv the son of a couple formed by an Israeli father and a Turkish mother, Miguel Abuhab was inspired by his older brother and also graduated from the Technological Institute of Aeronautics (ITA).

In college, he discovered skills in the production area that earned him a place in the company of one of the professors. Afterwards, he got a job in an industry to implement productive planning. From the experience, the opportunity to create your own business emerged.

first company

In the first client, WEG, they wanted to set up their own team. “I said it was okay, that I was going to hire a team and train, but what the team developed under my guidance would be my intellectual property and I could sell it to third parties.”

Another smaller company was going to buy a computer and would have idle hours on the equipment, so they didn’t want staff. He then made an agreement for them to run third-party services during the computer’s idle hours. “When I got the third client, I already had the program and the computer”, he says. “Then came the fourth customer and that’s how Datasul was born in 1978.”

Before, companies sent their services to run in a data processing bureau because the machines were too expensive. “Client-server technology was a very big change because the machine became cheap and companies could buy theirs”, he explains.

But, now, the machines no longer came with the software, so the sale of licenses for the use of programs for these equipments emerged. “I saw that there was a market reserve, as computers could no longer be imported and there were only five national manufacturers”, he says.

A partner company in Brazil agreed to send a machine to the United States and pay US$ 50,000 to program it. As Datasul already had 40 clients, Abuhab made a commitment that everyone would buy the program, enabling the sales quota of US$ 1 million per year to be a distributor in Brazil. “In the first year, I doubled the installed base I had built in ten years.”

first IPO

In 2006, he would launch Datasul on the stock exchange. “The biggest difficulty in making an IPO is governance: having clear numbers, correct hiring, not having legal proceedings, paying taxes,” he explains.

He believes that, as much as the company makes plans, the IPO depends much more on the moment. “The plan must be: I must be ready, have all the governance rules, have a board and transparency”, he advises. “And then seize the right moment. At the time, the interest rate dropped a lot, there was a surge and we decided to go to the market in a matter of three months.”

Neogrid and the second IPO

In 1999, Abuhab created Neogrid, which shares retail company inventory and sales data with manufacturing companies that organize themselves to catch up with consumption using artificial intelligence and algorithms.

In December 2020, Abuhab returned to B3 to carry out his second IPO, that of Neogrid, at the age of 75. The secret of success? “First, we need to meet a significant need of a customer or a sufficiently large market, without any competitor operating or will operate in a short period of time”, he says.

In addition to Neogrid, Abuhab invests in other types of assets, such as in an agribusiness company, also at Camerite, which monitors in the cloud with a neural network with 30,000 interconnected cameras, in addition to Exepron, a software company for project management which uses the concepts of the Theory of Constraints. The friendly 76-year-old man who loves technology doesn’t stop.

“Technology advances faster and faster. Communication processes and the number of scientists thinking about innovations only grow, so they only accelerate”, he justifies. And what does Abuhab bet for the future? “I think the big change now is the blockchain, a big technological revolution in the same proportion as we lived there in the past.”

