“The disease does not dominate my life”, says educator with metastatic cancer

Even with advances in the treatment of breast cancer, with new therapies that are more effective in dealing with tumors, in some cases the disease that seemed to be under control reappears elsewhere in the body.

It is called metastasis, when tumor cells divide in a disorderly way, circulate through the bloodstream and usually lodge in the liver, lungs, bones or lymph nodes. Although the diagnosis is frightening, it is possible to live with quality of life if the disease is properly treated.

This is the case of Maria de Lourdes Silva, 59 years old. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, three years after losing her sister to bowel cancer. “I felt in line to die”, recalls the educator. Treated at the Sírio-Libanês hospital, she underwent the “complete package”: surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She says that when the tumor was found “it was no longer a little boy, it was a boy” grade 2. Maria de Lourdes is a positive person and has great faith in the intentions that emanate to the universe, as well as in their return. “In no time, I stopped working. I do physical activity every day. I did chemo on Friday, and on Saturday I was already running in the park with a lot of people behind me, all worried, thinking I couldn’t handle it”, she says.

The treatment was successful, and the educator started taking hormone therapy in order to prevent the cancer from returning, in addition to continuing with routine exams. Three years later, in December 2020, an increase in one of the tumor markers was noticed. The news that neither Maria de Lourdes nor the medical team had expected came: the beginning of a process of metastasis in a lymph node and in the sacrum bone, which is at the base of the spine.

“The diagnosis of metastasis is the consolidation that you have a limit. But I never stopped my life for the disease. Cancer is a very serious thing, but nothing prevents me from being run over across the street. Our time cannot be defined by the diagnosis of a disease. As long as there is treatment, we look for it, things are more and more evolved”, highlights the educator.

Today, she is being treated with targeted therapy and, in the last exam, the armpit tumor had disappeared and the sacrum tumor was less dense. The expectation is that the condition will remain as it is, but metastasis means that the cancer is in the bloodstream and could reappear at any time elsewhere.

“We go on, available for the process. I have no power over this. I feel super healthy, willing, I wake up every day at 5:30 am to work out, I live my life regardless of metastasis and cancer. I can’t say it’s a detail, but the disease doesn’t dominate my life at all”, he points out.

treatment is not war

Maria de Lourdes explains that she doesn’t like to think of treatment as a battle. She remembers that every time she took a shower before chemotherapy, she talked to the tumor. “They said that we were going there to take medicine, but that it was not to be understood as a war”, he says.

The educator believes that dealing with the treatment as if it were a fight is not healthy and that this can put a label on the patient, allowing him to enter a depression hole and feel that there is no salvation.

“I’m not fighting, I’m experiencing the process. If in the end it didn’t work, it’s not because I was weaker, I didn’t fight enough. It’s the end of a process, everything has a beginning, middle and end, and it doesn’t mean that someone always wins or loses”, he concludes.