The Last Duel | Kiss between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck was cut off

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck missed the opportunity to give “their first kiss in front of the cameras” (their own words) in The Last Duel. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the duo of best friends said that a scene from the first draft of the script contained a seal between its characters.

According to Affleck, the moment was a reflection of the historical customs of France in the fourteenth decade. After performing a ceremony between lord and vassal, the vassal (in the story, Damon) was expected to kiss his “superior” on the mouth.

“Ridley [Scott] he thought it would be too much of a distraction, and his instincts are usually right. So we changed the scene after the first draft, and now Matt just has to kneel down in front of me“, commented Affleck.

Without missing the joke, Damon amended: “That’s what happens in real life too. Since Ben started directing movies, I have to kneel down to him every time I walk into his house.”

The actor also said that the dynamics of the scene are interesting because, in reality, his characters “hate each other intensely“. “Ben improvised on the scene. I was kneeling and started to say my line, but he interrupted me and said, ‘Closer.’ So I had to get up and kneel again later. footage, and it was great“, he said.

in the plot of The Last Duel, the knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) challenges Jacques LeGris (Adam Driver) for a duel to the death after his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges (jodie eat), accuse him of raping her. Affleck plays Count Pierre d’Alençon in the film.

Affleck and Damon also sign the production script, alongside Nicole Holofcener (Could you forgive me?). The Last Duel is inspired by Eric Jager’s book, which in turn recounts the true story of the last duel to death allowed by the French court in the 14th century.

The feature premiere in October 14 in Brazil.