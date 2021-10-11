The mood between Bruna Marquezine and Sasha is shaken and the relationship changes

Friends since they were little, Bruna Marquezine and Sasha Meneghel they are with the relationship shaken. Despite having appeared together recently at the fashion show by stylist Isabel Marant, at Fashion Week in Paris, the atmosphere between them was no longer the same.

According to the newspaper Extra, the actress and the model are no longer as close as they once were, and the friendship is going through a period of turmoil.

Among so many tours that both took in the City of Light, the only time they met was in this parade. At the time, they even appeared together on social networks.

According to people close to the two, the departure of Bruna and Sasha was very evident after the model’s wedding in May. In fact, the artist was not invited to the intimate ceremony.

It should be noted that recently Marquezine and Meneghel even worked together to create a clothing line for a department store. However, those who saw the two behind the scenes, assured that their relationship is not as before.

It is worth remembering that the two have shaken Instagram’s structures in recent days with posts by Paris. Even at the location, it wasn’t just because of the shattered friendship with Sasha that the name of Bruna Marquezine was linked.

According to the same newspaper, the actress “escaped” from meeting Neymar, her ex-boyfriend, there. Last week, during the Balmain fashion show, several famous and fashionistas were present, including the PSG star.

However, Bruna, contrary to expectations, chose not to go to the event. The artist attended the launch of Amina Muaddi’s collection. If she had gone to the other brand’s fashion show, the former global could have bumped into her ex-boyfriend and even the eight pairs who accompanied him.

