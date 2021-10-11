The Nobel and the false controversies of journalism

by Moses Mendes

I wrote about the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to two journalists, knowing that some reactions would be the usual. The most predictable is that the Nobel is the prize of imperialism. Do what?

I understood that I should extol the award as an acknowledgment of the so-called alternative media, which are trying to advance beyond the big corporations.

This is the case of the award-winning Dimitri Muratov, from the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, and Maria Ressa, from the Philippine digital agency Rappler.

Maria Ressa denounces the horrors of Rodrigo “Digong” Roa Duterte’s dictatorship. Dimitri Muratov fights for freedoms in Russia from the eternal Vladimir Putin.

Some comments, especially on the DCM website, attacked me as an ally of Americanism against Putin.

Those who attack know, and know very well, that six journalists from Novaya Gazeta have already been murdered.

For those who see the Nobel as an imperialist trick, Putin is the last stronghold of a certain left that asks for freedoms in Brazil, but makes concessions to partners that it considers decisive for the confrontation of the friends of the United States.

There are not few who think like that. Others wanted the award to be given to Julian Assange. It would be ideal for all of us, but it’s not that easy.

The Nobel is a grant that has the effect it has because of the millions of dollars involved in the award.

Nobody with any average knowledge knows the names of any of the members of the academy and other groups that choose the awards, in all areas. Few should know.

So the Nobel is what it is, a prize that recognizes virtues and gives a high cash value to those chosen.

The Nobel cannot be seen as an academy of sages concerned with pleasing the most tormented left.

Nobel did well to choose the two journalists and warn that the production of 21st century content that matters is that generated by vehicles without compromises with economic power and political power.

There is no play against Putin, Bolsonaro’s friend. The Nobel Peace Prize is to be commemorated by newspapers that live off their readers, but they could also survive with the help of capitalists who claim to be progressive.

Stop attacking the Nobel and attack the left with money that refuses to help sustain progressive, anti-Bolsonarist and anti-fascist journalism.

(Originally published in BLOG DO MOISÉS MENDES)