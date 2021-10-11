Thiago Silva celebrates his 100th game for the national team and extols personality and quality as a novice duo | Brazilian Team

Thiago Silva replaced Éder Militão in the 25th minute of the final stage. In an interview after the match, the defender celebrated the centenary milestone:

– It is a source of great pride. It’s a special day, not even in my best dreams I imagined I was going through this moment. I’m very happy, I’m very grateful for everything I’ve lived here, what I’m going to experience. I hope this brand can be expanded more and more. The most important thing is to still be serving the Brazilian team with great pleasure, with great pride – said the defender.

Thiago Silva reaches the mark of 100 games with the shirt of the Brazilian national team

The 37-year-old veteran gave a positive analysis of his performance, which in his 10th game in the qualifiers lost 100%. Brazil is leader with 28 points, seven more than Argentina, in second place.

– It was a very balanced game. If there was a winner, it would definitely be our team. There was a lack of tranquility, especially in the last third of the field, sometimes we didn’t make the best decision possible. Today was very stifling heat, it’s not an excuse, but it influences. Overall I believe we played a good game. Could we do more? Yes. But if there was to be a winner, I believe it would be us, for all our game volume.

One of the captains of Tite’s group, Thiago Silva praised two newcomers to the squad, forwards Antony and Raphinha. The duo was decisive for the comeback against Venezuela, last Thursday, and entered the second half well against Colombia.

– It’s within what we have as planning, especially some young players coming and going. The boys showed a quality that I have hardly (seen) in these 10 years that I have been in the national team. Raphinha entering and Antony entering showing a lot of personality. Due to rapport there is a little lack, but the individual issue is at a high level, this is what man wants, what man asks for.