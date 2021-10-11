Thiago Silva celebrates one hundred games in the national team and nudges Colombians about the heat – 10/10/2021

Defender Thiago Silva completed today (10) the milestone of one hundred games for the Brazilian team in a 0-0 draw with Colombia, in a late game in the fifth round of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. In addition to celebrating the mark, the Chelsea player also commented on the match and what was missing for Brazil to get the better of Barranquilla with a nudge to Colombian football officials.

“I believe it was a very balanced game and if there were to be a winner, it would definitely be our team. I think there was a lack of tranquility [para o Brasil] in the last third of the field, where we don’t make the best decision possible. The heat is not an excuse, but it influences us and Colombia. If they [dirigentes locais] they want to play at this time to harm the opponent because many people play in Europe forget that they harm them as well and the spectacle. But overall it was a good game,” he said.

Thiago Silva was spared by Tite because he is hanging with a yellow card and the next game is against Uruguay, but he had to leave the bench in the 25th minute of the second half. Éder Militão complained of pain and was replaced by the holder, who played until the end and reached the milestone of one hundred games with Amarelinha.

The defender started having chances for the national team in 2008 and celebrates 13 years of his debut next Tuesday (12), days after the hundredth game.

“It’s a reason for me to be very proud. It’s a special day, not even in my best dreams I imagined I was going through this moment and I’m very happy. I’m very grateful for everything I’ve experienced and I’m going to live here, so that this brand can be expanded. The important thing is to serve the Brazilian team with pleasure and pride,” said Thiago Silva, who also celebrated the return of the public to the national team’s games as home team next Thursday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), against Uruguay. The game will be at the Arena da Amazônia.

“Not only in Manaus, but for the return of the public in South America is a positive point. We are grateful to those on the front line, because in Europe they have already returned for some time. It will be one of the first contacts with the Brazilian fans and we are happy. May we put on a great show, which will make everyone happy.”